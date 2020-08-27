Global  
 

Katrina Memorial Blood Drive opening day

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Katrina Memorial Blood Drive opening day

Katrina Memorial Blood Drive opening day

A steady stream of people went through the doors of the Randolph Senior Center in Pass Christian today to give blood in recognition of Hurricane Katrina’s 15th anniversary.

- a steady stream of people went- through the doors of the- randolph senior center in pass- christian today to give blood,- in- recognition of hurricane- katrina's 15th anniversary.

- in total, 81 appointments were- made to donate blood- for the first day of the katrin- memorial blood drive, with the- goal of collecting 60 units of- blood.- the american red cross added- pass christian as a new donatio- site this year, with two more - drives to be held tomorrow and- saturday in biloxi.

- as he reflects on the upcoming- anniversary of katrina's- landfall, pass christian mayor- chipper mcdermott is- glad his city has a way to- recognize the spirit of helping- people in need.

- - "it seemed like a lifetime ago, but it- really wasn't but 15 years ago,- and we're very thankful for the- red cross for what- they do and we're very glad tha- we have a facility to help- - - - accomodate them."

The friday and saturday session- of the drive will be- held at edgewater mall and run- from noon to 7 p.m.

to check appointment- availability, you can visit www- dot red cross blood dot org and- use




