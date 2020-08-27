Katrina Memorial Blood Drive opening day

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 minutes ago

A steady stream of people went through the doors of the Randolph Senior Center in Pass Christian today to give blood in recognition of Hurricane Katrina’s 15th anniversary.

