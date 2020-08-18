Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

“You’re going to hear the word ‘unsurvivable’ to describe the storm surge we are expecting.” Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a dire warning on Wednesday to thousands of residents to evacuate with the hours they had left… as Hurricane Laura strengthened to a Category 4 storm in the Gulf of Mexico, on track to hit Louisiana and Texas overnight.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm is expected to pack winds of up to 145 mph before landfall… And could cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge.” Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents to take the threat seriously: “…That storm surge could continue inland for about 30 miles… If you are unable or do not get out of harm’s way, the reality is for almost a 24 hour time period, there will be no ability for rescuers or aiders to get in and assist you in any way.” Some 620,000 people were under mandatory evacuation orders in Louisiana and Texas.

“It’s supposed to be pretty bad man.

You know I’m glad we got out of there and everything.” Mike Larry left his home in Beaumont, Texas and drove over 250 miles to get out of harm’s way.

Officials want more people to do the same.

On the southern coast of Louisiana, officials warned there could be a massive storm surge.

Ben Schott with the National Weather Service: “There will be a wall up to 18 to 20 feet at the highest point, most likely.

As you can see in this map here zoomed in to Cameron and Calcasieu Parishes that the majority of Cameron Parish will be underwater at some point.” Governor Edwards said the state's entire National Guard had been activated for the first time since 2012.

Laura is now the strongest August hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico since Katrina, which made landfall in Louisiana and Mississippi 15 years ago – almost to the day.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

$125 billion worth of homes in Hurricane Laura's path

 Thousands of homes along the Texas and Louisiana coasts would cost billions to rebuild if destroyed.
CBS News

Texas governor warns of 'unsurvivable' storm surge

 The governor of Texas says there could be an 'unsurvivable' storm surge as Hurricane Laura makes landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday along the..
USATODAY.com

What to expect from Hurricane Laura as it reaches Category 4

 Hurricane Laura has grown into a Category 4 and is now the strongest storm ever to threaten the Louisiana-Texas border region of the Gulf Coast. CBS News..
CBS News

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Residents flee as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast

 Families in Beaumont, Texas, are among many rushing out of town before Hurricane Laura makes landfall. Some are taking refuge in hotels because of coronavirus..
CBS News

Rep. Castro: Pompeo's speech a sign of corruption

 Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, chair of a House subcommittee, is investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated the Hatch Act by speaking at the..
USATODAY.com

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Hurricane Laura expected to bring catastrophic storm surge

 Hurricane Laura is expected to bring an "unsurvivable" storm surge and it can possibly become a Category 5 storm before it strikes the Gulf Coast. Lonnie Quinn..
CBS News

Millions brace for impact as Hurricane Laura becomes Category 4 storm

 Hurricane Laura has exploded into a monster Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday. Omar Villafranca has the..
CBS News

John Bel Edwards John Bel Edwards 56th Governor of Louisiana

Louisiana faces an unprecedented ‘one-two punch’ of tropical cyclones

 Workers board up windows in the French Quarter in anticipation of Hurricane Marco and Tropical storm Laura on August 23, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana.  |..
The Verge
Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours [Video]

Louisiana facing two possible hurricanes in 48 hours

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday warned the state’s residents that tropical storm-force winds would arrive by Monday morning and they should be ready to ride out both Marco and Laura.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

National Hurricane Center National Hurricane Center Division of the United States' National Weather Service

Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC [Video]

Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC

"This could be a catastrophic, life threatening event," said Ken Graham, the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA's National Weather Service, adding that Laura is "a very healthy storm, and what that tells us is there's still actually room for further intensification."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic'

 The storm heading for the coast could cause a devastating surge, the National Hurricane Center says.
BBC News
Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC [Video]

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a "major" Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to be a Category 4 storm by landfall the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Story: https://bit.ly/34ux9wK

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:02Published

Greg Abbott Greg Abbott 48th Governor of Texas

TX Governor's hurricane warning: 'Get out of harm's way [Video]

TX Governor's hurricane warning: 'Get out of harm's way

Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents "who may be in harm's way, to take these few last hours to get out of harm's way" as Hurricane Laura is on a steady track to hit the Texas-Louisiana Gulf Coast after dark.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published
'There will be a lot of devastation' -Texas Gov [Video]

'There will be a lot of devastation' -Texas Gov

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday warned residents to heed evacuation orders as Hurricane Laura approaches Texas.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:03Published

Texas governor warns residents about 2 incoming storms after declaring state of emergency in 23 counties

 Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Sunday that states of emergency have been declared in 23 counties as two storms -- Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura --..
CBS News

Texas Governor Proposes Freezing Taxes in Cities That ‘Defund’ Police

 Reacting to a vote in Austin to cut millions from its police budget, Gov. Greg Abbott is backing legislation to deprive cities of control over a major revenue..
NYTimes.com

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Tracking the Tropics | August 26, morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 26, morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:16Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 25 Evening Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 25 Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:31Published

Cameron Parish, Louisiana Cameron Parish, Louisiana Parish in Louisiana

Related news from verified sources

Fears Hurricane Laura will cause 'unsurvivable' storm surge on US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting...
SBS - Published Also reported by •NPRBrisbane TimesCBS NewsNewsmaxFT.comUSATODAY.comHindu


Hurricane Laura: Storm approaching US 'potentially catastrophic'

The storm heading for the coast could cause an "unsurvivable" surge, the National Hurricane Center...
BBC News - Published

Hurricane Laura: Tropical storm upgraded as it barrels towards Texas and Louisiana

Storm Laura, that has damaged parts of Cuba and Haiti, has now been upgraded to a hurricane as it is...
Independent - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hurricane Laura now a category 4 [Video]

Hurricane Laura now a category 4

Hurricane Laura now a category 4

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:11Published
Iberia Parish President Discusses Concerns Ahead of Hurricane Laura [Video]

Iberia Parish President Discusses Concerns Ahead of Hurricane Laura

Iberia Parish President Discusses Concerns Ahead of Hurricane Laura

Credit: KADNPublished
Texas Governor Greg Abbott: Approaching Hurricane Laura Predicted To Have 'Unsurvivable Storm Surge' [Video]

Texas Governor Greg Abbott: Approaching Hurricane Laura Predicted To Have 'Unsurvivable Storm Surge'

Governor Abbott warned today that those who choose to ride out the storm will likely be on their own for hours until it’s safe for those resources and first responders.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:57Published