Local firefighters helping battle the LNU Complex Fires

Battalion Chief John Kelso spoke with Anchor Hayley Watts about his team doing structure defense in the area of the LNU Complex Fires.

Now -- a crew from the chico fire department is assissting on the deadly l-n-u fire to ur south... battalion chief john kelso joins us now live... incident command post for the lnu lightning complex is in calistoga.

We have been doing structure defense in the communities of geurnville, circle oaks, and today meat middleton.

We are also assisting with firing operations with a strike team from san diego.

Our strike team includes local firefighters from chico, red bluff, redding and lake shastina.

Thanks again for joining us... the l-n-u complex is burning in parts of napa, sonoma, lake, solano and yolo counties and covers more than 540-square miles.

That's larger than the city of los angeles.

