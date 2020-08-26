Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

LA, Orange Counties Add More Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:29s - Published
LA, Orange Counties Add More Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

LA, Orange Counties Add More Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Los Angeles and Orange counties both reported additional coronavirus cases and deaths Wednesday.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

LA County Pushes For Continued COVID-19 Testing Despite New CDC Guidelines [Video]

LA County Pushes For Continued COVID-19 Testing Despite New CDC Guidelines

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Wednesday reported 1,642 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 58 additional deaths, bringing countywide totals to 235,386 confirmed cases and..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:02Published
Coronavirus cases in Florida as of August 26th [Video]

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of August 26th

The Florida Department of Health has reported more than 3,000 additional cases. The total number of infections in Florida is now more than 608,000.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:35Published
More coronavirus cases at SUNY Oneonta [Video]

More coronavirus cases at SUNY Oneonta

According to the Otsego County Health Department, five more SUNY Oneonta students have tested positive for coronavirus, on top of the two announced yesterday.

Credit: WKTVPublished