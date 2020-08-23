Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand mosque attack survivor confronts gunman in court

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
New Zealand mosque attack survivor confronts gunman in court

New Zealand mosque attack survivor confronts gunman in court

Christchurch mosque attack survivor Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah confronts gunmanBrenton Tarrant in court, and brands him a "coward", ahead of the 29-year-oldAustralian's sentencing to a full life term in prison.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New Zealand New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific

New Zealand confirms seven new cases of COVID-19

 WELLINGTON, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, including one imported case and six community outbreak cases, as..
WorldNews
NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day' [Video]

NZ PM Ardern: shooter 'will never see the light of day'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was relieved to know that "that person will never see the light of day" after a court on Thursday (August 27) sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers to life in prison without parole.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
NZ court sentences mosque shooter to life in prison [Video]

NZ court sentences mosque shooter to life in prison

A New Zealand court sentenced a man who killed 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's deadliest shooting to life in prison without parole, the first time such a sentence has been handed down in the country. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Christchurch Christchurch City in the South Island of New Zealand

Christchurch gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole [Video]

Christchurch gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole

The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on twomosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without thepossibility of parole. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had pleaded guilty duringcourt proceedings in Christchurch to murder, attempted murder and terrorismover the attacks in the city which left 51 people dead. In imposing thesentence for the first time in the country’s history, Judge Cameron Mandersaid that the white supremacist’s crimes were so wicked that a life time injail could not begin to atone for them.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published

New Zealand deputy PM Winston Peters says Christchurch terrorist should be jailed in Australia

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had earlier downplayed the prospect of the gunman being put into the Australian prison system.
SBS

Jacinda Ardern says the Christchurch mosque gunman deserves a life of 'complete and utter silence'

 Jacinda Ardern says people should forget the gunman's name.
SBS

BREAKING: Christchurch mosque killer sentenced to life without parole

 Christchurch mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant has been sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. A bouquet of flowers sits outside the High Court at..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

WATCH: Son of Man Killed in New Zealand Mosque Shooting Calls Gunman a ‘Maggot’ Before Flipping Him Off in Court

Ahad Nabi, the son of Haji Mohemmed Daoud Nabi, who was killed during the 2019 New Zealand mosque...
Mediaite - Published

News24.com | New Zealand mosque shootings: 'You know this face' - Christchurch hero confronts mass killer in court

One of the heroes of the Christchurch terror attack confronted gunman Brenton Tarrant on the third...
News24 - Published

Survivors will face New Zealand mosque gunman at sentencing

More than 60 survivors and family members will on Monday confront in court the white supremacist who...
The Age - Published Also reported by •SBSDeutsche WelleMid-Day



Tweets about this

najmudtarfain

Najmudtarfain RT @MariamMumtaz: Christchurch mosque attack survivor says, I want justice, not revenge - ahead of the hearing of white supremacist attacke… 8 hours ago

Mazharfarooqui

Mazhar Farooqui RT @Mazharfarooqui: I want justice, not revenge, New Zealand mosque attack survivor in UAE tells me ahead of verdict | Uae – Gulf News #New… 12 hours ago

MariamMumtaz

Mariam Mumtaz Christchurch mosque attack survivor says, I want justice, not revenge - ahead of the hearing of white supremacist a… https://t.co/cZ98ZtW7ii 13 hours ago

Wasifjaveddar

Wasif Dar RT @_IndianMuslims: Mirwais Waziri, a survivor of the 2019 mosque attack, put aside his prepared court statement and addressed white suprem… 14 hours ago

DaffydWest

Alexander अर्थार्त महान सिकन्दर RT @AbdulHamidAhmad: I want justice, not revenge, New Zealand mosque attack survivor in UAE says https://t.co/4vhOYa7THx 22 hours ago

UAENews

UAE News New Zealand mosque attack survivor recounts trauma https://t.co/47AgXmtHzt https://t.co/dK0z5jsmIU 22 hours ago

Morpheous6

Sachin K Brit survivor of New Zealand mosque massacre cradled dead child during attack - https://t.co/eozVrNUaNw #politics… https://t.co/VOXkOdACQ6 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole [Video]

New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole

Brenton Tarrant, who killed 51 Muslims as they prayed, is first in New Zealand to be sentenced to life without parole.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:10Published
'Only fire awaits you' - families address NZ shooter [Video]

'Only fire awaits you' - families address NZ shooter

Christchurch mosque shooting victims were among those who turned their ire on the white supermacist, who gunned down 51 people, in a New Zealand court on Wednesday. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
NZ mosque shooter likely to get life in prison [Video]

NZ mosque shooter likely to get life in prison

Brenton Tarrant, the attacker behind New Zealand's worst mass shooting, has faced survivors and relatives on the third day of his sentencing hearing.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:10Published