New Zealand mosque attack survivor confronts gunman in court

Christchurch gunman sentenced to life in prison without parole



The Australian gunman who killed dozens of people during attacks on twomosques in New Zealand has been sentenced to life in prison without thepossibility of parole. Brenton Harrison Tarrant had pleaded guilty duringcourt proceedings in Christchurch to murder, attempted murder and terrorismover the attacks in the city which left 51 people dead. In imposing thesentence for the first time in the country’s history, Judge Cameron Mandersaid that the white supremacist’s crimes were so wicked that a life time injail could not begin to atone for them.

