'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US

An 'extremely dangerous' category four storm has make landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the border with Texas.


Gulf Coast energy firms brace for 'catastrophic' Hurricane Laura


SeekingAlpha - Published

Hurricane Laura live coverage: After historic storm makes landfall in Louisiana, forecasters warn of 'catastrophic storm surge'

Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsTIME


Oil industry shuts platforms, rigs, refineries before storm

NEW YORK (AP) — The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane...
SeattlePI.com - Published


RajneetiNews

Rajneeti News Rajneeti News (Catastrophic Hurricane Laura hits Louisiana coast) Image copyright… https://t.co/RNjF5i0Tyl 22 minutes ago

DanaScully2

virgo268 RT @channel1atlanta: WATCH LIVE CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE LAURA HITS LA/TX #lawx #Laura #hurricane #nola #houston #tx #txwx #covid19 #coronav… 3 hours ago

channel1atlanta

Channel 1 Atlanta News NOW WATCH LIVE CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE LAURA HITS LA/TX #lawx #Laura #hurricane #nola #houston #tx #txwx #covid19… https://t.co/9ZnDDvF8SB 3 hours ago

ChrystelloGames

Chrystello I can not stress this enough to everyone please be ready and please be safe she coming she’s gonna be a Cat 2 when… https://t.co/2x7CNo34jn 4 hours ago

newswest9

NewsWest9 The storm is expected to cause catastrophic damage as it hits the Louisiana and Texas coasts. https://t.co/fKKAOpDQ5k 5 hours ago

channel1atlanta

Channel 1 Atlanta News NOW WATCH LIVE CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE LAURA HITS LA/TX #lawx #Laura #hurricane #nola #houston #tx #txwx #covid19… https://t.co/1M8xZ7rp74 5 hours ago

Becoming_Bryna

Bryna Evacuate folks please before the storm hits...please. 💓💓💓 "Hurricane Laura nears landfall as a ‘catastrophic’ Cate… https://t.co/VnL37c0xWq 5 hours ago

lil_Jacen

J⚠C⭕⚾ RT @kiii3news: The storm is expected to cause catastrophic damage as it hits the Louisiana and Texas coasts. https://t.co/Mtj8FB2hIn 5 hours ago


Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Wednesday 8/26/20 [Video]

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - Wednesday 8/26/20

Increasing Sun & Heat until Sunday

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 04:06Published
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published
Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC [Video]

Hurricane Laura could be 'catastrophic' -NHC

"This could be a catastrophic, life threatening event," said Ken Graham, the National Hurricane Center Director for NOAA's National Weather Service, adding that Laura is "a very healthy storm, and what..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published