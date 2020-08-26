'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US
'Catastrophic' Hurricane Laura hits the US
An 'extremely dangerous' category four storm has make landfall in southwestern Louisiana near the border with Texas.
Laura made landfall near Lake Charles, Louisiana, overnight. Storm surge, tornadoes, floods and power...
NEW YORK (AP) — The energy industry is bracing for catastrophic storm surges and winds as Hurricane...
