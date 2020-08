💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Daniel Craig English actor Sean Connery beats Daniel Craig to be named best James Bond



In a poll by RadioTimes.com, more than 14,000 fans voted for the 89-year-old screen legend, who played the suave spy in seven films. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published on January 1, 1970 Pierce Brosnan doesn't regret loss of Bond role



Pierce Brosnan has no bitterness about the way he left the role of James Bond, despite losing the part to Daniel Craig in disappointing circumstances. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on January 1, 1970