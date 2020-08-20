Global  
 

Peaceful protests overnight

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Peaceful protests overnight
Kenosha citizens speak about aftermath of shooting and unrest.

Poll: Americans Across Racial Lines Solidly Against Violent Protest, Support Peaceful Protests

‘The survey was conducted during a period of nationwide protests’
Daily Caller - Published

Lukashenko orders crackdown on protests as EU rejects his re-election

Calling them riots, the Belarusian president ordered a clampdown on peaceful protests in the capital,...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published

News Brief: Republican Convention, Wisconsin Protests, Jerry Falwell Jr.

Day 1 of the GOP convention rebutted the Democrats' convention. In Kenosha, Wis., peaceful protests...
NPR - Published


