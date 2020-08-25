Alabama extends order on mask wearing to fight coronavirus

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

To expire on monday!

Governor kay ivey says she decided to extend the order because case numbers - deaths - and hospitalizations are all going down - and she wants to keep it that way.

She warns the fight isn't over.

Ultimately, it's up to each individual to do our part.

If not for ourselves, for our family and friends.

We all want to get back to normal, and the way to do that is by wearing a mask.

Waay 31's casey albritton is live in huntsville.

She reached out to local leaders about the decision.

Casey?

I reached out to huntsville mayor tommy battle, decatur mayor tab bowling, and madison county commission chairman, dale strong-- all three told me they support whatever needs to be done to fight the coronavirus.

Governor ivey "when you wear a mask, you're protecting the people in your office, church, school, and your vulnerable family and friends" under the extended health order, masks are still required whenever people are out in public and in close contact with others.

During the announcement thursday morning, governor ivey was asked if she's seen or heard of opposition to masks.

Ivey locally, we saw protests in june when the city of decatur was considering a mask order.

But decatur mayor tab bowling sent me this statement, saying "i do not like wearing a mask, but i want to see fewer positive cases of covid-19 and see our economy return to normal."

Madison county chairman dale strong said he agrees with the extension of the health order "in a continued effort to not inundate our local hospitals and healthcare workers with positive covid-19 patients."

Mayor tommy battle also issued a statement responding to the announcement.

He says by conscientiously and consistently doing these three things, we can manage the deadly impact of this virus on our community and our most vulnerable populations."

I then asked him what message he has for people who do not want to follow the health order.... he said "no one likes wearing a mask, but we've seen a definite shift in acceptance that masks help fight the spread of the virus.

It's a sign of respect and caring for others."

State health officer dr. scott harris says despite the rate of positives tests going down to 8 percent state wide, alabamians need to continue taking precautions.

Live in huntsville, casey albritton, waay 31