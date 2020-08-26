Global  
 

Keke Palmer has had 'over 10' Covid-19 tests ahead of MTV VMAs

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Keke Palmer has had 'over 10' Covid-19 tests ahead of MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer has had 'over 10' Covid-19 tests ahead of MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer has revealed she has had several coronavirus tests to ensure she's not got the virus ahead of this weekend's MTV Video Music Awards.


Keke Palmer Kicks Off the 2020 MTV VMAs With a Call to End Systemic Racism

In the words of Keke Palmer, "Music can help us heal." As the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards host, the...
E! Online - Published

MTV Dedicates VMAs 2020 To Chadwick Boseman, Host Keke Palmer Announces

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman. Host Keke Palmer made...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Keke Palmer Took Over 10 COVID-19 Tests Ahead Of Hosting MTV VMAs 2020

Keke Palmer rocks a high top knot and silver dress for her duties as host at the 2020 MTV Video Music...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineContactMusic



SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Keke Palmer Took Over 10 COVID-19 Tests Ahead Of Hosting MTV VMAs 2020 https://t.co/q9X53PcvGS via @JustJared 1 hour ago

SidecastrPicks

SidecastrPicks RT @JustJared: Ahead of hosting the #VMAs, host Keke Palmer had to take a LOT of coronavirus tests https://t.co/0kt5o7hA7g 3 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Ahead of hosting the #VMAs, host Keke Palmer had to take a LOT of coronavirus tests https://t.co/0kt5o7hA7g 3 hours ago

blacknewszone

Black News Zone Keke Palmer has had ‘over 10’ COVID-19 tests leading up to MTV VMAs https://t.co/4cdLRFz8mI 2 days ago

CapitalFMKenya

Capital FM Kenya RT @TheSauceKe: Keke Palmer tested for Covid-19 over 10 times ahead of MTV video Music awards https://t.co/fQcTzEjSDg 2 days ago

TheSauceKe

The Sauce Keke Palmer tested for Covid-19 over 10 times ahead of MTV video Music awards https://t.co/fQcTzEjSDg 2 days ago

GalihSeba

Galih Sebastian Keke Palmer in Covid-19 testing overdrive ahead of the MTV VMAs Keke Palmer has had "over 10" Covid-19 tests ahead… https://t.co/sPU3JVouG5 2 days ago

Echoingwalls

Echoingwalls Music Keke Palmer in Covid-19 testing overdrive ahead of the MTV VMAs - Keke Palmer has had "over 10" Covid-19 tests ahea… https://t.co/8CmLfpJ7Yg 2 days ago


Keke Palmer Promises 'Memorable Moments' At 2020 VMAs [Video]

Keke Palmer Promises 'Memorable Moments' At 2020 VMAs

Keke Palmer shares why she's excited to host the 2020 MTV VMAs despite the less-than-ideal circumstances. Plus, she teases the many "memorable moments" that will happen during the show.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:13Published
Keke Palmer on How She's Preparing to Host 2020 VMAs, Most Iconic Performance of All Time & More | Billboard [Video]

Keke Palmer on How She's Preparing to Host 2020 VMAs, Most Iconic Performance of All Time & More | Billboard

Keke Palmer on How She's Preparing to Host 2020 VMAs, Most Iconic Performance of All Time & More | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 04:33Published
Keke Palmer is living her best life in lockdown [Video]

Keke Palmer is living her best life in lockdown

Don't worry about Keke Palmer celebrating her birthday during Corona, she's living her best life.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published