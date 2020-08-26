Keke Palmer has revealed she has had several coronavirus tests to ensure she's not got the virus ahead of this weekend's MTV Video Music Awards.

Keke Palmer has had 'over 10' Covid-19 tests ahead of MTV VMAs

Keke Palmer rocks a high top knot and silver dress for her duties as host at the 2020 MTV Video Music...

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards were dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman. Host Keke Palmer made...

In the words of Keke Palmer, "Music can help us heal." As the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards host, the...