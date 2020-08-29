Tributes paid to Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman following death aged 43

Tributes have been paid to actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for playingsuperhero Black Panther, following his death at the age of 43 after a battlewith cancer.

In an announcement that stunned Hollywood, Boseman’s family saidhe had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago and died surrounded byhis loved ones, including wife Taylor Simone Ledward.