UAE ends boycott of Israel in US-brokered deal

Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE



CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the recent deal between the UAE and Israel. The aim is to celebrate a rare foreign-policy win and help bolster President Donald Trump's reelection efforts this November. The President's son-in-law also intends to pursue a series of normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations.

