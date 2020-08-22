UAE ends boycott of Israel in US-brokered deal

CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the recent deal between the UAE and Israel. The aim is to celebrate a rare foreign-policy win and help bolster President Donald Trump's reelection efforts this November. The President's son-in-law also intends to pursue a series of normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations.
With theaters closed around the world, three South American dancers have created a digital dance-off for aspiring twirlers, with Instagram as the new stage where competitors from Argentina and Brazil to Israel and Italy post clips of their moves. Gavino Garay has the story.
Artificial Intelligence can offer many solutions in the wake of the COVID‐19 pandemic. Industry leaders and policy makers gathered at Dubai's AI Everything event, to showcase the innovations combating the pandemic ‐ and enhancing the education and medical sectors. View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 04:00Published
"Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords- the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years," Pompeo..