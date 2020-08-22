Global  
 

UAE ends boycott of Israel in US-brokered deal

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Trade can now begin between the UAE, home to oil-rich Abu Dhabi and skyscraper-studded Dubai, and Israel, home to thriving tech start-ups.View on euronews


Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE [Video]

Kushner Tries To Round Up Arab Leaders To Cheer Israel's Normalization Deal With UAE

CNN reports White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is traveling to the Middle East this weekend. He hopes to convince multiple Arab leaders to attend a splashy White House signing ceremony for the recent deal between the UAE and Israel. The aim is to celebrate a rare foreign-policy win and help bolster President Donald Trump's reelection efforts this November. The President's son-in-law also intends to pursue a series of normalization agreements between Israel and other Arab nations.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

UAE formally ends Israel boycott amid U.S.-brokered deal

 The announcement allows trade and commerce between the two nations.
CBS News

UAE abolishes Israel boycott law after Abraham Accord

 Following the announcement of the peace accord with Israel, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has issued a federal law abolishing a decades-old law..
WorldNews

'Peace' inscribed on Israel-Abu Dhabi plane [Video]

'Peace' inscribed on Israel-Abu Dhabi plane

Israeli airline El Al released images on Sunday of the word 'peace' being inscribed on the side of a plane that will carry U.S. and Israeli delegations to Abu Dhabi.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:29Published
ISRAEL PROTESTS ROAR ON AS PRESSURE MOUNTS ON NETANYAHU [Video]

ISRAEL PROTESTS ROAR ON AS PRESSURE MOUNTS ON NETANYAHU

ANOTHER WEEK OF PROTESTS CALLING FOR THE PM TO STAND DOWN IN ISRAEL

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published

Formula 1 2020: Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi confirmed to conclude season

 Formula 1 has named Turkey, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi as the three countries that will host four races to conclude the 2020 season.
BBC News

UAE’s AI-focused university sees tech as a global positive force

 DUBAI: The idea of artificial intelligence (AI) has been around for a long time, but in recent decades it has gone from being the stuff of science fiction to..
WorldNews

UAE formally ends Israel boycott

The ruler of the United Arab Emirates issued a decree on Saturday formally ending the country's...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •NPRDaily Caller


UAE cancels Israel boycott, allows economic agreements - state news agency

UAE cancels Israel boycott, allows economic agreements - state news agency The Israel-UAE deal awaits negotiations on details such as opening embassies, trade and travel links...
Jerusalem Post - Published

UAE issues decree ending Israel boycott after U.S-brokered deal to normalize ties

The official order allows Israelis and Israeli firms to do business in the UAE, state-run agency...
Haaretz - Published


U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in UAE [Video]

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in UAE

"Excited to arrive in the United Arab Emirates and congratulate the Emirati people on the historic Abraham Accords- the most significant step toward peace in the Middle East in over 25 years," Pompeo..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Sudan PM: Government has 'no mandate' to normalise Israel ties [Video]

Sudan PM: Government has 'no mandate' to normalise Israel ties

Abdalla Hamdok tells Pompeo in Khartoum any such move would be decided after the country's transitional period.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published
UAE nixes meeting with US, Israel over F-35 arms deal row: Report [Video]

UAE nixes meeting with US, Israel over F-35 arms deal row: Report

Emiratis reportedly angered by Netanyahu's public denial of the deal and his vow to lobby US Congress to oppose it.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 05:37Published