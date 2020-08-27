Taylor Swift says her fans are the only reason why people care about her music
Taylor Swift's fans are "the only reason" why people "care" about her music.
Mega Bounce Nation WATCH: Taylor Swift says fans are only reason why people care about her music
https://t.co/m6k7l5Ij7u 7 minutes ago
BANG Showbiz Taylor Swift says her fans are the only reason why people care about her music
#TaylorSwift #VMAs https://t.co/2ZhOMkfIaU 9 minutes ago
h 🇲🇾🇵🇸 this gonna get my swiftie card revoked but one thing that bothers me about taylor swift’s merch is, whenever intern… https://t.co/h2UCAl9Egx 2 days ago
The Online Busker @MartiRVCF The podcast "drops".... what?? Nobody says that anymore, except 11 year old Taylor Swift fans... 3 days ago
shaan Taylor Swift's 9th studio album will only exclusively be for the US fans only, our source says. 5 days ago
falling for you 💖 Extreme feminism is thinking that woman are above man. These tweets are only posted by Taylor swift fans. That says… https://t.co/PXp4MBdPPS 1 week ago
Ella Nicole @dekuismypassion @ArianasMainland @kanyewest Look at the initial tweet that we are on. It had nothing to do with Ta… https://t.co/7IPDIHCEI0 1 week ago
Christians Against Dinosaurs C'mere Taylor Swift fans when she says 'or does she mouth***you forever' in Mad Woman, is she talking about blow… https://t.co/LKmwCMAIdm 1 week ago
Further footage of protests in Washington, D.C. as Trump accepts GOP nominationProtesters gather at the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. tonight (August 28) as President Donald Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination.
The angry crowds chanted and marched through the..
Protesters march to White House as Trump delivers speech on last night of Republican National ConventionProtesters marched and drove a yellow school bus to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening (August 28) as President Trump spoke on the last night of the Republican National..
Taylor Swift Drops Another Chapter of 'Folklore' | Billboard NewsAnother day, another chapter. Taylor Swift dropped the latest Folklore album reimagining on Thursday (Aug. 27), titled Folklore: The Saltbox House Chapter.