Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift says her fans are the only reason why people care about her music

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Taylor Swift says her fans are the only reason why people care about her music

Taylor Swift says her fans are the only reason why people care about her music

Taylor Swift's fans are "the only reason" why people "care" about her music.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bouncenationke

Mega Bounce Nation WATCH: Taylor Swift says fans are only reason why people care about her music https://t.co/m6k7l5Ij7u 7 minutes ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Taylor Swift says her fans are the only reason why people care about her music #TaylorSwift #VMAs https://t.co/2ZhOMkfIaU 9 minutes ago

hanimshbdn

h 🇲🇾🇵🇸 this gonna get my swiftie card revoked but one thing that bothers me about taylor swift’s merch is, whenever intern… https://t.co/h2UCAl9Egx 2 days ago

MusoCraig

The Online Busker @MartiRVCF The podcast "drops".... what?? Nobody says that anymore, except 11 year old Taylor Swift fans... 3 days ago

Idsb_swift

shaan Taylor Swift's 9th studio album will only exclusively be for the US fans only, our source says. 5 days ago

drewfairytales

falling for you 💖 Extreme feminism is thinking that woman are above man. These tweets are only posted by Taylor swift fans. That says… https://t.co/PXp4MBdPPS 1 week ago

EllaRage

Ella Nicole @dekuismypassion @ArianasMainland @kanyewest Look at the initial tweet that we are on. It had nothing to do with Ta… https://t.co/7IPDIHCEI0 1 week ago

seagulllover69

Christians Against Dinosaurs C'mere Taylor Swift fans when she says 'or does she mouth***you forever' in Mad Woman, is she talking about blow… https://t.co/LKmwCMAIdm 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Further footage of protests in Washington, D.C. as Trump accepts GOP nomination [Video]

Further footage of protests in Washington, D.C. as Trump accepts GOP nomination

Protesters gather at the Washington Monument in Washington D.C. tonight (August 28) as President Donald Trump formally accepts the GOP nomination. The angry crowds chanted and marched through the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:32Published
Protesters march to White House as Trump delivers speech on last night of Republican National Convention [Video]

Protesters march to White House as Trump delivers speech on last night of Republican National Convention

Protesters marched and drove a yellow school bus to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday evening (August 28) as President Trump spoke on the last night of the Republican National..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:50Published
Taylor Swift Drops Another Chapter of 'Folklore' | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Drops Another Chapter of 'Folklore' | Billboard News

Another day, another chapter. Taylor Swift dropped the latest Folklore album reimagining on Thursday (Aug. 27), titled Folklore: The Saltbox House Chapter.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:43Published