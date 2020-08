Nevada eviction moratorium ends Sept. 1, what you need to know Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:35s - Published 7 minutes ago Nevada eviction moratorium ends Sept. 1, what you need to know On Sept. 1 the eviction moritiorium ends in Nevada. 13 Action News Reporter Marissa Kynaston has some resources and information for those who may be struggling to pay rent. Visit ktnv.com for more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TOMORROW IS SEPTEMBER 1ST --AND AS MANY STILL DEAL WITHIMPACTS OF UNEMPLOYMENT-- MANYARE WONDERING HOW THEY WILL PAYRENT WHEN THE EVICTIONMORATORIUM ENDS TOMORROW.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR MARISSAKYNASTON BREAKS DOWN WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOWTHE CITYS TOURISM DRIVENECONOMY HAS BEEN HIT HARD- WITHSOME CASINOS STILL CLOSED-CONVENTIONS CANCELED- ANDEVENTS POSTPONED.SOME STUDIES ESTIMATE 3 TO FIVEHUNDRED THOUSAND PEOPLE ACROSSTHESTATE OF NEVADA- COULD BEEVICTED.SO WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR YOU-IF YOU'RE STRUGGLING TO PAYRENT?STARTING TOMORROW- IF YOU OWERENT OR BACKPAY- YOUR LANDLORDCAN PURSUE A COURT ORDER FOREVICTIONS.THIS CAN BE FOR HOMES-APARTMENTS-OR EVEN EXTENDED STAYS.BUT EVICTIONS CANNOT BE CARRIEDOUT BY YOUR LANDLORD- ONLY ACONSTABLE.IF YOU BELIEVE YOU COULD FACE ACOURT ORDER- YOU SHOULD PREPARETO MOVE.COURTS COULD BE FACING THREETIMES AS MANY EVICTIONS THISSEPTEMBER- AS THEY DID LASTYEAR- AND TO PREVENT A BACKUPIN THE SYSTEM- COURTS WILL BEGRANTING 30 DAY STAYS ONEVICTIONS TO ENCOURAGEMEDIATION.THERE IS A PROGRAM FOR FREEMEDIATION HELP- REPRESENTATIVESCAN HELP DETERMINE IF THETENANT IS ELIGIBLE FOR ANYSTATE RENTAL ASSISTANCEPROGRAM.WE'LL POST THAT INFO ON OURWEBSITE- KTNV DOT COM.MK- 13AN.MAILBOXES - RANSACKED - IN AGATED COMMUNITY -





