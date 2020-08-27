New Jersey To Resume Indoor Dining Friday At 25% Capacity
The restaurants will have to follow guidelines requiring social distancing between tables.
TAPintoNutley New Jersey bars and restaurants will be allowed to reopen for indoor dining with restrictions Friday, Gov. Phil Mur… https://t.co/Vz4oqp0mYg 13 seconds ago
Miner Forty-Niner 🇺🇸 Coronavirus live updates: U.S. tops 6 million cases; New Jersey set to resume indoor dining this week… https://t.co/kS4qsrMx9K 5 minutes ago
thehawaiiguy Coronavirus live updates: U.S. tops 6 million cases; New Jersey set to resume indoor dining this week https://t.co/Iv5Brq7tbM 15 minutes ago
Julie Allen RT @ReutersBiz: Indoor dining to resume in New Jersey this week, governor says https://t.co/jxG46m8j8a https://t.co/CB30GGmvt9 16 minutes ago
Jodi M RT @enforcelawsNYC: Time for NYC to do the same. https://t.co/a2166CioYH 16 minutes ago
Ed Fort RT @6abc: #BREAKING: Indoor dining can resume across the state of New Jersey on Friday, with restrictions for social distancing. https://t… 17 minutes ago
NJChamberOfCommerce NJ TODAY: NJ #restaurants can resume indoor #dining on Friday. A #gastax increase is coming. #School districts plan… https://t.co/Ap7uVw2m5O 19 minutes ago
TUCKsedo Mask RT @6abc: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday morning that restaurants across the state will be able to open for indoor dining beg… 21 minutes ago
New York Weather: CBS2's 8/31 Monday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the latest Tri-State Area forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.
New Jersey Restaurants Can Reopen For Indoor Dining Friday, Gov. Murphy SaysRestaurants must operate at 25 percent capacity with social distancing between tables. Staff must wear masks. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
South Coast Plaza In Costa Mesa To Welcome Indoor Shoppers MondayOne of the most popular malls in the Southland is reopening Monday thanks to the new coronavirus guidelines laid out by health officials last week. Kara Finnstrom reports.