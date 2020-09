Tributes for Chadwick Boseman continue to pour in across Anderson Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 02:34s - Published 3 days ago The Anderson community comes together to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IN DOWNTOWN ANDERSON WITH MOREALLEN.FOR THE WORLD CHADWICK BOSEMANWAS MANY THINGS AN ACTOR A ROLEMODEL A SUPERHERO TO THEANDERSON COMMUNITY.HE WAS STILL ALL OF THOSE THINGSBUT HERE HIS IMPACT HIT A LITTLECLOSER TO HOME.PLEASE I NEVER FREE.CINEMA SUPERSTAR INTO SUGAR JIMBABY A CULTURAL ICON AND AHOMETOWN HERO CHADWICK BOSEMANDIED FRIDAY AFTER A FOUR YEARBATTLE WITH COLON CANCER NOW THETOWN HE CALLED HOME GROWING UP.I JUST RATHER PIECE OF WOOD OUTAND JUST START PAINTING ON IT TOPAY TRIBUTE.PASSING JOEY WITH AN ARTS ALOCAL PAINTER GOT TO WORK ONTHIS PORTRAIT AS SOON AS HELEARNED BOZEMAN’S DEATH HAS FELTLIKE CHADWICK IS ONE OF THOSEPEOPLE THAT HE CAME HERE.HE SUPPORTED ANDERSON, SOUTHCAROLINA AND I FEEL LIKE HISFACE HAD TO BE SHOWN.IT’S AWESOME POST.YOU KNOW, SOMEONE SHOULD GET ASTATUE OF HIM AND ONLINEPETITION WAS STARTED OVER THEWEEKEND TO REMOVE THECONFEDERATE MONUMENT HEREDOWNTOWN AND REPLACE IT WITH ASTATUE OF BOZEMAN.THERE’S NO REASON THAT SYMBOLSHOULD BE THERE ANYMORE IF WECA REPLACE THAT WITH SOMETHINGHONORING MR. ROSE.THEN THAT WOULD BE SO POSITIVEFOR THE COMMUNITY HERE AT AMSTAR CINEMAS WHERE BOZEMANRENTED OUT A THEATER SHOW THEBLACK PANTHER TO UNDERPRIVILEGEDKIDS FOR HOPING TO GET SOME TYPEOF TRIBUTE SETUP STAFF PLANNINGON SHOWING BOZEMAN’S MOVIES ANDDONATING IT MISSION TO CHARITY.WE WERE IN TOUCH WITH HIS FAMILYAND YOU KNOW I FELT THECONNECTION WITH HIM.YOU’RE AT THE LOCAL CINEMA INHIS LOCAL HOMETOWN AND HIS LOCALHOMETOWN ENSURING THAT THEANDERSON LEGEND WHO GAVE LIFE TOJACKIE ROBINSON JAMES BROWN.AND THE BLACK PANTHER IN SO MANYMORE CONTINUES TO LIVE RIGHTHERE AT HOME PLUS THE BE ABLE TOSAY THAT HE WAS A NATIVE SONTHAT GREW UP IN OUR COMMUNITYWITH THE SUPPORT OF PEOPLE INOUR COMMUNITY THROUGH CHURCH ANDSCHOOLS.THEY JUST SAYS A LOT ABOUT OURCOMMUNITY.NOW ON TOP OF ALL OF THAT THECITY OF ANDERSON IS ALSOORGANIZING AN EVENT THISTHURSDAY AT 7 O’CLOCK AT THECIVIC CENTER IN TRIBUTE INTRIBUTE FOR CHADWICK BOSEMANNOW, WE’LL HAVE MORE DETAILS ONTHAT COMING UP THROUGHOUT THEREST OF THIS WEEK.STAY WITH WYFF NEWS 4 FOR THELATEST ON THAT EVENT FOR NOW.WE ARE LIV