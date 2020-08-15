Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus

Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus

After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the talks between two sides.

Responding to a media query by the Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong said that India troops illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control and conducted violations which stirred tension in the border areas.

The Indian Army had on Monday said that it thwarted Chinese Army's attempt to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso lake area.

India and China have been engaged in a tiff along the Line of Actual Control since May 2020.

The tension had also led to violent faceoff in the Galwan valley on 15 June which had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

The two sides have since been engaged in talks to de-escalate and disengage but not much progress has been made in this regard.

Watch the full video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Indian Army Indian Army Land based branch of the Indian Armed Forces

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Nowshera sector, gets fitting reply from Indian Army

 The violation took place around 9.15 pm through firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Nowshera Sector, District Rajouri of Jammu..
DNA

Line of Actual Control Line of Actual Control Disputed boundary between China and India

Despite Chinese cameras and sensors, Indian troops managed to beat PLA in occupying height

 The Chinese Army has installed such equipment all along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and use them effectively to monitor Indian activities and respond..
IndiaTimes

China builds 5G infra along LAC, fresh construction at Pangong Tso

 As India and China continues to be in a border dispute deadlock, Beijing has started laying fibre optics cables and installing other equipment for..
IndiaTimes
India-China reaffirmed to work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector: MEA [Video]

India-China reaffirmed to work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 informed that India-China have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector. "During 18th meeting of WMCC last week, India and China had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on existing situation in border areas. Both sides have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector. Both sides also agreed that full restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to continue engagements through military and diplomatic channels," said Srivastava.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Pangong Tso Pangong Tso Soda lake

India trespassed on our land, taking countermeasures: China

 After the Indian army cited another attempt by Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo in the Pangong Tso area on the night of August 29-30, China..
IndiaTimes

Ladakh Ladakh Union territory of India

India, China must find way to peacefully solve issues, says Jaishankar

 On a day when military tensions between India and China built up in eastern Ladakh again, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said it is critical for both..
IndiaTimes
Watermelon farming in Ladakh getting boost through DRDO's agri technology [Video]

Watermelon farming in Ladakh getting boost through DRDO's agri technology

Assumed to have limited vegetation because of the harsh climatic conditions, farmers of Ladakh are now exploring new ways to cultivate seasonal vegetables and fruits which are basically grown in warm weather areas. Phey village, 12 km from Leh town is known for the production of watermelons. In 2016, on a trial basis, 10 farmers from Phey tried cultivating watermelon with the help of DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR). After the good yield, villagers are encouraged and are now growing watermelons. After the Union Territory status for Ladakh, farmers of Ladakh are more positive in terms of getting farming subsidy and benefits from agriculture-related schemes. Farmers of the Phey village said that the watermelons are grown in good size with an average of 5kg. The produce is sold to the army on bulks along with meeting local demand. With the help of new farming technology and research from DIHAR, farmers of Ladakh are exploring new ways to increase the yield which increases their earnings. This has also encouraged many farmers to continue agricultural practices towards sustainability.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 04:05Published

Galwan River Galwan River river in India

Galwan clash aftermath: Indian Navy deployed frontline warship in South China Sea

 Acting swiftly after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea..
DNA

Post-Galwan clash, Indian Navy quietly deployed warship in South China Sea

 Acting swiftly after the Galwan valley clash on June 15 in Eastern Ladakh, the Indian Navy sailed out its frontline warship for deployment in the South China Sea..
IndiaTimes

PLA soldier’s grave proof of China’s Galwan losses?

 The photograph of a 19-year-old Chinese soldier’s gravestone, circulating on the country’s social media, could be evidence of Chinese casualties in the..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Post-Galwan: The Indian Ocean Is In The Focus – OpEd

Post-Galwan: The Indian Ocean Is In The Focus – OpEd In more than 40 years, the worst border clash that has taken place between India-China, in the Galwan...
Eurasia Review - Published

Strong response to China: India to not back out troops from Ladakh; Indian Army maintains guard at LAC

In what comes as a strong response to China, India has decided to not back out Indian Army troops...
DNA - Published

No reduction of Indian Army troops at LAC amid border row with China

In a message to China, India has made it clear that it is not going to lower its guard in the region....
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties [Video]

Watch: Chinese ambassador on Galwan clash, border tension & India-China ties

Even as India and China are involved in a tense standoff at the LAC in Ladakh with the PLA refusing to disengage from the Finger area, Chinese ambassador to India has made an outreach to India...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:56Published
India beats China, enters FIDE online chess olympiad quarterfinals | Oneindia News [Video]

India beats China, enters FIDE online chess olympiad quarterfinals | Oneindia News

The Indian team has entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE online chess olympiad after defeating China 4-2 in the final round of the top division. 15-year old Praggnanandhaa R shined for India. Although..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:30Published
PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi Independence Day speech: His salute to jawans at LOC & LAC | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:04Published