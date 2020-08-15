Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus

After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the talks between two sides.

Responding to a media query by the Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong said that India troops illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control and conducted violations which stirred tension in the border areas.

The Indian Army had on Monday said that it thwarted Chinese Army's attempt to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso lake area.

India and China have been engaged in a tiff along the Line of Actual Control since May 2020.

The tension had also led to violent faceoff in the Galwan valley on 15 June which had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.

The two sides have since been engaged in talks to de-escalate and disengage but not much progress has been made in this regard.

Watch the full video for all the details.