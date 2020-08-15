Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus
After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the talks between two sides.
Responding to a media query by the Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong said that India troops illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control and conducted violations which stirred tension in the border areas.
The Indian Army had on Monday said that it thwarted Chinese Army's attempt to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso lake area.
India and China have been engaged in a tiff along the Line of Actual Control since May 2020.
The tension had also led to violent faceoff in the Galwan valley on 15 June which had led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers.
The two sides have since been engaged in talks to de-escalate and disengage but not much progress has been made in this regard.
Ministry of External Affairs, spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 27 informed that India-China have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector. "During 18th meeting of WMCC last week, India and China had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on existing situation in border areas. Both sides have reaffirmed that they will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of troops along LAC in western sector. Both sides also agreed that full restoration of peace and tranquillity in border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations. Both sides also agreed to continue engagements through military and diplomatic channels," said Srivastava.
Assumed to have limited vegetation because of the harsh climatic conditions, farmers of Ladakh are now exploring new ways to cultivate seasonal vegetables and fruits which are basically grown in warm weather areas. Phey village, 12 km from Leh town is known for the production of watermelons. In 2016, on a trial basis, 10 farmers from Phey tried cultivating watermelon with the help of DRDO's Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR). After the good yield, villagers are encouraged and are now growing watermelons. After the Union Territory status for Ladakh, farmers of Ladakh are more positive in terms of getting farming subsidy and benefits from agriculture-related schemes. Farmers of the Phey village said that the watermelons are grown in good size with an average of 5kg. The produce is sold to the army on bulks along with meeting local demand. With the help of new farming technology and research from DIHAR, farmers of Ladakh are exploring new ways to increase the yield which increases their earnings. This has also encouraged many farmers to continue agricultural practices towards sustainability.
The Indian team has entered the quarterfinals of the FIDE online chess olympiad after defeating China 4-2 in the final round of the top division. 15-year old Praggnanandhaa R shined for India. Although..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day ceremony where he invoked to Galwan Valley clashes and said the world has seen what our soldiers can do; Chinese ambassador greeted India on..