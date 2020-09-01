Inside Ballet Superstar Misty Copeland’s Elegant New York City Home

Today, AD takes you inside the elegant New York City home of ballet superstar Misty Copeland.

Two years ago Copeland and her husband purchased their dream apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and enlisted in-demand, L.A.-based AD100 interior designer Brigette Romanek to completely reimagine the space.

From the bedroom turned walk-in closet to the colorful and spacious open living-dining room, the groundbreaking dancer, author, and social activist achieves perfect balance in her new Manhattan home.

Select artwork by Ndidi Emefiele, Shane Evans (“family, Doe” Burkina Faso, 1996 and “millet” Burkina Faso, 1996), Jake Mangakahia, Deborah Roberts, Mark Seliger, Lorna Simpson (January, 2002), Asuka Anastacia Ogawa, © Nathaniel Mary Quinn, and Chibuike Uzoma.

