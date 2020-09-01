Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Inside Ballet Superstar Misty Copeland’s Elegant New York City Home

Video Credit: Architectural Digest - Duration: 08:34s - Published
Inside Ballet Superstar Misty Copeland’s Elegant New York City Home

Inside Ballet Superstar Misty Copeland’s Elegant New York City Home

Today, AD takes you inside the elegant New York City home of ballet superstar Misty Copeland.

Two years ago Copeland and her husband purchased their dream apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and enlisted in-demand, L.A.-based AD100 interior designer Brigette Romanek to completely reimagine the space.

From the bedroom turned walk-in closet to the colorful and spacious open living-dining room, the groundbreaking dancer, author, and social activist achieves perfect balance in her new Manhattan home.

Select artwork by Ndidi Emefiele, Shane Evans (“family, Doe” Burkina Faso, 1996 and “millet” Burkina Faso, 1996), Jake Mangakahia, Deborah Roberts, Mark Seliger, Lorna Simpson (January, 2002), Asuka Anastacia Ogawa, © Nathaniel Mary Quinn, and Chibuike Uzoma.

Jumpsuit provided by Emilia Wickstead Jewelry provided by Jamie Wolf


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MarciaE69130162

Marcia Evans Inside Ballet Superstar Misty Copeland’s Elegant New York City Home | Op... https://t.co/xR59yGNgMD via @YouTube 22 hours ago

ccchapman3103

🌎💟CCC🤣 Inside Ballet Superstar Misty Copeland’s Elegant New York City Home | Op... https://t.co/fAZ0pM5gJu via @YouTube 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brooklyn School For Teens At Risk Of Not Graduating Struggling To Connect To Students Through Remote Learning [Video]

Brooklyn School For Teens At Risk Of Not Graduating Struggling To Connect To Students Through Remote Learning

Remote learning is particularly hard on the thousands of New York City students who don't have reliable internet at home. CBS2's Ali Bauman went to a school in Brooklyn that's trying to connect with..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published
Kips Bay Homeless Shelter Residents Relieved City No Longer Plans To Transfer Them [Video]

Kips Bay Homeless Shelter Residents Relieved City No Longer Plans To Transfer Them

Families were concerned about plans to transfer them to accommodate 300 homeless men who were staying at The Lucerne Hotel on the Upper West Side.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:44Published
Black Trans Lives Matter protesters march and chant in New York City [Video]

Black Trans Lives Matter protesters march and chant in New York City

Black Trans Lives Matter demonstrators marched south on New York City's West Side Highway on the evening of Thursday (September 24).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published