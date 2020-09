Lionel Messi and his representatives are due to hold talks with Barcelona over a potential move away from the club.



Related videos from verified sources Barca, Messi talks expected in 'next few days'



Sky Sports News's Gary Cotterill believes that there will be talks between Barcelona and Lionel Messi over the 'next few days', regarding the Argentine's desire to leave the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:08 Published 2 days ago Messi on the move: The view from Spain



La Liga TV presenter Semra Hunter talks about the politics behind Lionel Messi's potential departure from Barcelona and hints at his possible destination in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 06:37 Published 1 week ago