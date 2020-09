White House resuming tours with guidelines to protect visitors safety Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:41s - Published 8 minutes ago White House resuming tours with guidelines to protect visitors safety White House visitors will be able to see the newly renovated Rose Garden. The tours will resume on September 12. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this DynamicAmerica.org White House resuming tours with guidelines to protect visitors safety https://t.co/oFRwTa2gJP https://t.co/oEcu2nJq1J 12 hours ago 8 News NOW RESUMING TOURS: Public tours of the White House, halted nearly 6 months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are se… https://t.co/oUPIwSdpvD 16 hours ago Anup RT @usatodayDC: White House visitors will be able to see the newly renovated Rose Garden. The tours will resume on September 12. https://t.… 16 hours ago USA TODAY Politics White House visitors will be able to see the newly renovated Rose Garden. The tours will resume on September 12. https://t.co/EptV6frH0x 16 hours ago Sexiest Bartender Why are they resuming WHITE HOUSE TOURS? in the middle of a PANDEMIC? 19 hours ago mary ryder RT @josh_wingrove: The White House is resuming public tours on Sept. 12, held two days a week (instead of five) at 18% capacity. Other meas… 19 hours ago Suzanne Barlyn RT @ReutersZengerle: The White House is resuming tours, masks required, 18% of previous capacity. #COVID19 20 hours ago Caitlyn Kim If you happen to be in DC.... The White House will be resuming public tours starting Sept 12, per @FLOTUS Office.… https://t.co/K7kba1QUu3 21 hours ago