Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
The past!

Will smith and his fresh prince of bel- air co-stars are returning for an unscripted special in honor of the show's 30-th anniversary.

It will release on h-b-o max sometime around thanksgiving.

Smith will be joined by castmates tatyana ali, karyn parsons, joseph marcell, daphne maxwell reid, and alfonso ribeiro.

The sit-com about a west philadelphia kid moving to live with his wealthy family in bel-air ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.

