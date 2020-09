5 of the most unique celebrity baby names Bang Media - Duration: 03:38s - Published 19 hours ago Video Credit:- Duration: 03:38s - Published 5 of the most unique celebrity baby names It's no secret that some celebrities have chosen some unusual monikers for their children, but some are more out of the ordinary than others.Here are 5 of the most unique names celebrities have called their children. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend