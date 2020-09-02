Typhoon Maysak Heavy Rain In Jeju, South Korea

Strong winds and rain batter Jeju, South Korea, this morning (August 2) as Typhoon Maysak is felt in the county.

The typhoon crashed into Okinawa in Japan yesterday (August 1) then moved towards the northern part of Japan's southern main island of Kyushu.

Forecasters said the storm had maintained its strength.

Japan's Meteorological Agency reported that the typhoon was moving north at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

Heavy rain and strong winds were also felt in neighbouring South Korea.

It is expected to travel to North Korea before dissolving.