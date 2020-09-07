|
|
|
Typhoon Haishen brings strong winds and heavy rain to Busan, South Korea
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Typhoon Haishen brings strong winds and heavy rain to Busan, South Korea
Strong winds and heavy rain battered South Korea due to typhoon Haishen.
The video was filmed in the city of Busan on Monday (September 7).
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Huge waves caused by Typhoon Haishen slam Korean Peninsula
Typhoon Haishen slammed the Korean Peninsula on Monday morning, September 7, bringing with it high winds and heavy rains after battering Japan's south overnight.
The video was filmed by ok_vley in..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:28Published
|
|
Powerful Typhoon Haishen batters Busan, South Korea
Typhoon Haishen made landfall in Ulsan, South Korea on Monday (September 7), bringing strong winds and heavy rain.
A compilation of videos filmed by @_TUtt1_FRUtt1, @mini_Dk218 and @Yong_Kl_89 in..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:34Published
|