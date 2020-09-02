Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Second Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus
Another Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus

Najahe sherman.

There are now two students from brooks school in lauderdale county who tested positive for coronavirus.

The superintendent confirmed the new case one week after we learned a football player tested positive.

Waay31's breken terry is live at the lauderdale county board of education.

That's where the district is about to meet for it's regularly scheduled meeting, breken?

Superintdent jon hatton told me about this new case is not a football player.

Hatton said because of privacy laws he cannot go into detail about what grade the students are in.

He said all of the quarentining guidelines have been followed by the district and stresses if a student is out of school for an illness the information remains between the student, family, and medical professionals.

Hatton did not say how many students quarantined because of possible contact.

We know last weeks football game was played after the positive test.

Hatton said the football player that tested positive had not been at school or practice and stayed home when he started having symptoms. hatton said the schools are sanitized regularly and the distirct is on an alternating schedule so students can social distance and cut down on class sizes while at school.

Live in flo bt waay31.

The school is also making some changes for future football games.

This is video of brooks high schools football game last thursday against sheffield.

The district says the stadium can hold 3,500 people and they sold less than 1,750 tickets for the game.

For future home games at brooks -- people will have to buy their tickets online.

People must wear masks while in the stadium.

The superintendent says it can be difficult to enforce




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fellsmere Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Fellsmere Elementary School student tests positive for coronavirus

A student tested positive for the coronavirus at Fellsmere Elementary School in Indian River County, the school district said Wednesday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:17Published
Bishop Verot Employee tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Bishop Verot Employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Bishop Verot High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:20Published
Colorado School Of Mines Reports 24 Positive Tests For Coronavirus [Video]

Colorado School Of Mines Reports 24 Positive Tests For Coronavirus

That includes 18 students, 2 faculty members and 4 staff members since March.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:14Published