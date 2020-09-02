Second Brooks High School student tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

There are now two students from brooks school in lauderdale county who tested positive for coronavirus.

The superintendent confirmed the new case one week after we learned a football player tested positive.

Superintdent jon hatton told me about this new case is not a football player.

Hatton said because of privacy laws he cannot go into detail about what grade the students are in.

He said all of the quarentining guidelines have been followed by the district and stresses if a student is out of school for an illness the information remains between the student, family, and medical professionals.

Hatton did not say how many students quarantined because of possible contact.

We know last weeks football game was played after the positive test.

Hatton said the football player that tested positive had not been at school or practice and stayed home when he started having symptoms. hatton said the schools are sanitized regularly and the distirct is on an alternating schedule so students can social distance and cut down on class sizes while at school.

The school is also making some changes for future football games.

This is video of brooks high schools football game last thursday against sheffield.

The district says the stadium can hold 3,500 people and they sold less than 1,750 tickets for the game.

For future home games at brooks -- people will have to buy their tickets online.

People must wear masks while in the stadium.

The superintendent says it can be difficult to enforce