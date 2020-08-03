Nicola Sturgeon: R number could be as high as 1.4 in Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned of an increase in the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, suggesting the R number could be as high as 1.4.
Report by Etemadil.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced restrictions on visiting households in Glasgow, West Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire following an increase in coronavirus cases in the west of Scotland. Report by Jonesia.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs a draft bill will be drawn up setting out the timing, terms and question for a new Scottish independence referendum. Report by Jonesia.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey says she has "no insight" into decisions which may be made this week on quarantine restrictions for Portugal and Greece, after the devolved administrations of Scotland and Wales announced their own restrictions on Tuesday. Report by Connerv.
Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland’s Education Secretary John Swinney isin the final stages of consulting with teachers and councils on theissue.Speaking at the regular coronavirus briefing, Ms Sturgeon said therecommendation would not include pupils wearing masks while in the classroom.Those attending high schools will be asked to wear a face covering when movingbetween classes and in busy areas.
Pupils who had their recent exam results downgraded by the ScottishQualifications Authority will not all be expected to appeal, Nicola Sturgeonhas announced. Speaking at the Scottish Government's coronavirus briefing, theFirst Minister apologised for how exam results were dealt with.
Nicola Sturgeon said images of packed pubs “made me want to cry” as sheannounced 18 new Covid-19 cases in Scotland – including 11 in a health boardarea combating an outbreak. Speaking at the Scottish Government’s coronavirusbriefing on Monday, the First Minister said there have been no new deaths fromthe disease for the 18th day in a row.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that face coverings will be worn by adults and pupils in corridors and shared areas at secondary schools from Monday. Report by Blairm.