Nicola Sturgeon: R number could be as high as 1.4 in Scotland

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Speaking at the Scottish Government’s regular coronavirus briefing, NicolaStrugeon confirmed the R number, which indicates the reproduction rate of thevirus, is now thought to be above one.

The reproduction rate of coronavirus inScotland is now “probably above one” and could be as high as 1.4, she said.


