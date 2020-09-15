Global  
 

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules

Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a statement on coronavirusas measures tighten across the UK.


Scotland bans visiting other households [Video]

Scotland bans visiting other households

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said from tomorrow "visiting other households will not be permitted." The ban is an attempt to bring down the Coronavirus R-rate.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published
Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’ [Video]

Sturgeon: England’s restrictions ‘will not be sufficient’

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson "will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down." Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published
Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions

Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus [Video]

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting [Video]

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published

Nicola Sturgeon confirms £500 support for low-income Scots told to self isolate

The First Minister said the financial implications of lockdown can be hard.
Daily Record - Published

Sturgeon to announce new Scots Covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon will address the Scottish parliament after a Cobra meeting with the other UK leaders.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Local NewsBelfast Telegraph


Nicola Sturgeon announces no coronavirus death as 290 new cases recorded

Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 290 more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland since...
Daily Record - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph



Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days

Nicola Sturgeon has warned "hard but necessary" decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus "could get out of our grip..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths [Video]

Scots urged to act now to prevent rise in coronavirus deaths

Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog [Video]

Sturgeon raises concerns with Matt Hancock over Covid-19 testing backlog

Nicola Sturgeon has held what she described as "constructive" talks with UKHealth Secretary Matt Hancock about how to resolve a delay in coronavirustesting results. Problems are centred on the UK..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published