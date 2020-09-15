Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said from tomorrow “visiting other households will not be permitted.” The ban is an attempt to bring down the Coronavirus R-rate. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson "will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down." Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland.
Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK".
Action is needed now to prevent a rise in coronavirus deaths in the comingweeks, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister spoke as one Covid-19death was recorded in Scotland over the last 24 hours,..
