Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to follow new Covid-19 rules

Sturgeon welcomes news of upcoming Cobra meeting Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news that the government will hold a Cobra meeting in Westminster on Tuesday which will involve the leaders of the UK's devolved governments. Ms Sturgeon added: "In that call, I will impress upon the Prime Minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK".

London mayor calls on PM to work with him on coronavirus London Mayor Sadiq Khan has called on the prime minister to invite him to Tuesday's Cobra meeting and "work together" to tackle Covid-19. Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra emergency committee, which will include the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but it is unclear as to whether Mr Khan will be invited.

Household visits banned across Scotland in new coronavirus restrictions Household visits will be banned across Scotland to help bring coronavirus“back under control”, Scotland’s First Minister has said. Regulationsenforcing the rule will come into effect on Friday but Nicola Sturgeon urgedpeople to comply from Wednesday. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament, othermeasures she announced to tackle rising Covid-19 cases include all pubs, barsand restaurants to having close at 10pm from Friday, in line with changesannounced for England.

Sturgeon: England's restrictions 'will not be sufficient' First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said England's new Covid-19 restrictions by Boris Johnson "will not be sufficient to bring the R-rate down." Sturgeon added that she will likely be introducing restrictions on household gatherings, much like Northern Ireland.

Scotland bans visiting other households First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said from tomorrow "visiting other households will not be permitted." The ban is an attempt to bring down the Coronavirus R-rate.

Nicola Sturgeon will address the Scottish parliament after a Cobra meeting with the other UK leaders.

The First Minister said the financial implications of lockdown can be hard.