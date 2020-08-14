A former Olive Garden employee made a TikTok about the 'secrets' of working there

A former Olive Garden employee is going viral after sharing the alleged “secrets” she learned at the restaurant.Morgan Potter revealed the behind-the-scenes list on TikTok, making several claims about the job — both negative and positive.For one, she called the training process “so much fun,” explaining that she was asked to try every item on the menu.There were some negatives, though.

Potter claimed that the soup, salad and breadsticks weren’t “really” unlimited for customers.Potter also alleged that most items were “microwaved” and not made fresh — including the “fresh” bread .Potter’s video follows a recent TikTok trend, in which former restaurant employees have been sharing alleged restaurant “secrets”