Freeman Flag

The Columbus Air Force base honors an area World War II veteran. r
Representatives with the 43rd flying training squadron replaced a u.s. flag at the home of bradford freeman.
Freeman recently turned 96 years old at his caledonia area home.
As a 19-year-old, he parachuted into nazi-occupied france, on d-day ... june 6, 1944.
He was a member of the 101st airborne division as a para- trooper.
é "i think it's very important.
America needs real heros, and mr. freeman is not only a veteran, but he was in easy company of the band of brothers, and was in every major engagement in europe in wwii and is a true american hero.
We need to honor those people."
The new flag was delivered in style today by two wwii era jeeps.
