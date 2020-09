Suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting near California City Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:56s - Published 1 minute ago Suspect killed during deputy-involved shooting near California City The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting involving one of their deputies that left a man dead. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RANDSBURG THERE'S A WHITE MALE,40S, NO SHIRT, JEANS, ON FOOT.WILL BE ON THENORTHBOUND SIDE OF THE 14WALKING SOUTHBOUND TOWARDREDROCKRANDSBURG CARRYING A RIFLE.AND EARLY THIS MORNING -- ADEADLY SHOOTING INVOLVING ASHERIFF'S DEPUTY.IT HAPPENED NORTH OF CALIFORNIACITY.ACCORDING TO KERN COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICE OFFICIALS --JUSTBEFORE 7 A-M THEY RECEIVED ACALL FOR A MAN WALKING WITH AGUN ON HIGHWAY 14 NEAR REDROCKRANDSBURG ROAD...K-C-S-O SAYS THE FIRST DEPUTYARRIVED ABOUT 10 MINUES LATERAND PULLED BEHIND A VEHICLE ATTHE SCENE.THEY SAY A MAN GOT OUT OF THEVEHICLE AND POINTED A GUN ATTHE DEPUTY.K-C-S-O SAYS THAT'S WHEN THEDEPUTY SHOT AND KILLED THE MAN..THE DEPUTY WAS NOT INJURED.THEY SAY A SHOTGUN WAS FOUNDWITH THE SUSPECT.THE DEPUTY WAS PLACED ON ROUTINEADMINISTRATIVELEAVE PENDING THE OUTCOME OF THEINVESTIGATION.IN OTHER NEWS -- WITH HOT