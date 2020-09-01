Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch: Dikshant parade of IPS probationers at SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:43s - Published
Watch: Dikshant parade of IPS probationers at SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad

Watch: Dikshant parade of IPS probationers at SVP National Police Academy in Hyderabad

Dikshant Parade was conducted on September 4 at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with IPS probationers during the Dikshant Parade at 11 am.

131 IPS probationers including 28 lady probationers have completed 42 weeks of basic course phase-I training at the academy.

During the basic course training at SVP NPA, probationers undergo training in various indoor and outdoor subjects like law, investigation, forensics, leadership and management, criminology, public order and internal security, ethics and human rights, modern Indian policing, fieldcraft and tactics, weapon training and firing.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hyderabad Hyderabad Capital of Telangana, India

PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers through video conference

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers through a video conference on Friday during the ‘Dikshant Parade Event' at the Sardar..
IndiaTimes

LG’s new T-shaped dual-screen smartphone to be unveiled on September 14

 Hyderabad: Electronic giant LG will unveil its new flagship dual-screen T-shaped smartphone on September 14 through an online event, the company shared on..
WorldNews

'I was threatened to file a complaint': Hyderabad woman says she was not raped by 139 people

 She also tendered an apology to two film actors who she named in the FIR.
DNA

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy police training academy


Indian Police Service Indian Police Service Civil service of India

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Eight retired IPS officers rally to defend Mumbai Police

 Eight retired IPS officers rallied together on behalf of the Mumbai Police to save its reputation being maligned in the ongoing high-profile probe into Sushant's..
DNA

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi’s Twitter account linked to personal site hacked, restored

 The global Twitter celebrity hack hit India as an account linked to PM Narendra Modi’s personal website was crashed into with cyber criminals seeking donations..
IndiaTimes

Related news from verified sources

Respect your uniform; do Yoga and ‘Pranayam’ to beat stress: PM Narendra Modi tells IPS probationers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 4, 2020) interacted with Indian Police Service...
Zee News - Published

Chennai girl leads Dikshant Parade; PM Modi to interact with IPS probationers

131 IPS probationers, including 28 women, of the 71 RR (2018 batch) graduated from the Sardar...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


PM Narendra Modi to address IPS probationers via video conference today

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with IPS probationers via video conference on Friday...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this