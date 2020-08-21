Global  
 

Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list

Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list

Credit BBC Breakfast.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added the coronavirus travel quarantine list - "We don't want to penalise a country for doing the right thing".


