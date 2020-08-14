Grant Shapps: ‘Not a hard and fast rule’ for quarantine list
Grant Shapps: ‘Not a hard and fast rule’ for quarantine list
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that he understands holidaymakers’ frustrations concerning England’s coronavirus quarantine exemption list, but has stressed the importance of acting in order to “protect the gains” the country has made in its fight against Covid-19.
Credit BBC Breakfast. No pre-roll ads. Max 60 secs Transport secretary GrantShapps explains why Portugal has not been added the coronavirus travelquarantine list - “We don’t want to penalise a country for doing the rightthing”.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says it is safe to return to work, as the government prepares to launch an initiative to persuade people to get back into offices.
He adds many employees would "welcome the spark" that comes with being in the workplace with colleagues.
British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days. Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.
