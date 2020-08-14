Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Grant Shapps: ‘Not a hard and fast rule’ for quarantine list

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Grant Shapps: ‘Not a hard and fast rule’ for quarantine list

Grant Shapps: ‘Not a hard and fast rule’ for quarantine list

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said that he understands holidaymakers’ frustrations concerning England’s coronavirus quarantine exemption list, but has stressed the importance of acting in order to “protect the gains” the country has made in its fight against Covid-19.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Grant Shapps Grant Shapps British Conservative politician

Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list [Video]

Grant Shapps explains why Portugal has not been added to England's quarantine list

Credit BBC Breakfast. No pre-roll ads. Max 60 secs Transport secretary GrantShapps explains why Portugal has not been added the coronavirus travelquarantine list - “We don’t want to penalise a country for doing the rightthing”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Shapps insists it's safe for people to return to the workpla [Video]

Shapps insists it's safe for people to return to the workpla

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says it is safe to return to work, as the government prepares to launch an initiative to persuade people to get back into offices. He adds many employees would "welcome the spark" that comes with being in the workplace with colleagues. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Grant Shapps: It is now safe to start returning to work [Video]

Grant Shapps: It is now safe to start returning to work

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps speaks to Nick Ferrari on LBC to discuss theGovernment's publicity campaign to encourage people to return to the office.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine [Video]

Holidaymakers returning from Croatia prepare to go into quarantine

British holidaymakers returning from Croatia have vented their anger at thesudden change in quarantine rules. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announcedon Thursday that travellers returning to the UK from Croatia after 4am onSaturday would have to quarantine for 14 days. Passengers arriving at HeathrowAirport after Saturday’s early morning deadline spoke of having “no time” totravel back from the country ahead of the deadline.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

‘Don’t be a Singham’: PM Modi’s message to young IPS officers [Video]

‘Don’t be a Singham’: PM Modi’s message to young IPS officers

PM Modi interacted with young IPS officers via video conference during the 'Dikshant Parade' of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. PM Modi gave them advice on how to win the trust of the people and said that young officers need to ensure that the image of policemen in the eyes of the common man changes. PM Modi said that those who learn by watching films like ‘Singham’ think that they will instill fear in the minds of the people and hence become arrogant. PM Modi said that such actions leads to people ignoring their good work and creates a negative image of the police force. PM Modi added that people need to see and understand the human face of the police department and said it is up to the officers to change that image, connect with the common man and build a relationship based on respect while performing their duties. Watch the full video for all the details.Connect with Hindustan Times Click on the bell icon to subscribe to Hindustan Times on YouTube Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/hindustantimesTweet us on Twitter: twitter.com/httweetsFollow us on Instagram: instagram.com/hindustantimes Find us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hindustantimes/Subscribe to Hindustan Times on Telegram: t.me/hindustantimes

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:46Published

Teacher's Day 2020: WhatsApp, Facebook messages to send to your mentors

 Teachers inspire us to proceed forward, to build our ethics and prepare us to withstand the obstacles of our life.
DNA

The mayor of a Louisiana city is suing the creator of fake Antifa events on Facebook

 Lafayette Consolidated Government has filed a lawsuit against John Merrifield, who created a fake Antifa event on social media.
 
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in [Video]

Transport Secretary cannot give fines numbers two months after quarantine came in

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps admitts that, more than two months afterquarantine rules were introduced, he cannot say how many fines have beenhanded out. He was speaking as more British..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
Shapps: 'Unpredictable virus' hits more trips [Video]

Shapps: 'Unpredictable virus' hits more trips

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has defended the decision to add Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago to the quarantine list.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 10:59Published
France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list [Video]

France, the Netherlands and Malta added to the UK's coronavirus travel quarantine list

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days," Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, said in a tweet.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:27Published