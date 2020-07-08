Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers father Rishi Kapoor on his birthday

Late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her father on his birthday with a heartfelt post.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Papa, I miss you each day and will always love you, writes daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on father Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary!

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai Sir HN Reliance...
Zee News - Published

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pens an emotional on father Rishi Kapoor's 68th birth anniversary; says, "You taught me the value of relationships"

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30 at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai after a two...
Bollywood Life - Published


Tweets about this

colaicecream

Rashmi Agrawal RT @firstpost: #RishiKapoor | "You're living in this broken heart and will be there forever," Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pens note for her fathe… 39 minutes ago

YahooIndia

Yahoo India Riddhima and Bharat Sahni Remember Rishi Kapoor on Birth Anniversary, Share Throwback Pics https://t.co/Q727k0douk… https://t.co/0XTiot8eKW 2 hours ago

RishiKapoorFC1

RishiKapoorFanClub RT @latestly: #RishiKapoor Birth Anniversary: #RiddhimaKapoorSahni Remembers Late Father In A Moving Post, Says 'I Miss You Each Day & Will… 2 hours ago

firstpost

Firstpost #RishiKapoor | "You're living in this broken heart and will be there forever," Riddhima Kapoor Sahni pens note for… https://t.co/PWgiR7dnTf 5 hours ago

latestly

LatestLY #RishiKapoor Birth Anniversary: #RiddhimaKapoorSahni Remembers Late Father In A Moving Post, Says 'I Miss You Each… https://t.co/odBPbRUH5S 6 hours ago

kish1102

Kishore K Advani RT @TheQuint: "Celebrating you today & always" - #RiddhimaKapoor pens a heartwarming note for #RishiKapoor on his birth anniversary. https… 7 hours ago

filmibeat

FilmiBeat Rishi Kapoor's Birth Anniversary: Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Remembers Him With A Heartfelt Post… https://t.co/PHBzr4Ad4D 7 hours ago

news18dotcom

News18.com Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembered her late father Rishi Kapoor on the occasion of what would have been the late acto… https://t.co/YpbStuNffY 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Neetu Kapoor shares picture with Riddhima and Samara, misses husband Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Neetu Kapoor shares picture with Riddhima and Samara, misses husband Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with her daughter Riddhima and granddaughter Samara Sahni.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:38Published
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares childhood photo of Rishi Kapoor [Video]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares childhood photo of Rishi Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a cute childhood picture of her father Rishi Kapoor on Thursday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:39Published
Neetu Singh turns 62, celebrates her birthday with Riddhima and Ranbir [Video]

Neetu Singh turns 62, celebrates her birthday with Riddhima and Ranbir

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor is celebrating her 62nd birthday today. On this special occasion, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted a lovely selfie with her mother and brother Ranbir.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:45Published