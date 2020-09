Democratic Nominee Jake Auchincloss for House Seat Proud of "Integrity Of Election" Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:36s - Published 2 minutes ago Democratic Nominee Jake Auchincloss for House Seat Proud of "Integrity Of Election" Auchincloss, the winner of the Democratic primary for 4th congressional district, says it was "important that every ballot that was lawfully cast before 8 p.m. On Tuesday was counted." 0

