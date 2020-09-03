Trump called dead U.S. troops 'losers' -report

Trump Is Up In Florida



A new poll from the Trafalgar Group shows Pres. Donald Trump is up by 3 points. The poll was conducted between September 1st and 3rd 2020. 1022 likely 2020 voters responded. The majority of respondents were white and 45 and older. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has seen his double digit lead shrink over the the summer. He is now leading Trump by an average of 7 points nationally. The Presidential election will be held November 3rd, 2020.

