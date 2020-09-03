Global  
 

Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Trump called dead U.S. troops 'losers' -report

Trump called dead U.S. troops "losers" -report

[NFA] An article in The Atlantic magazine this week said President Trump called fallen U.S. service people "losers" and "suckers" - which Trump quickly denied and which his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, labelled as "disgusting" if true.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden [Video]

Anybody found that plane of thugs yet? -Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday blasted cryptic claims President Trump made during a Fox News interview this week about alleged thugs he said had boarded an airplane seeking to cause damage at the RNC last week and that an investigation was under way.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Book excerpt: "Compromised" by Peter Strzok

 The former FBI Special Agent writes of the Bureau's investigation into members of Trump's circle and their ties to Russia
CBS News

National security adviser hails "remarkable" Serbia-Kosovo agreement

 President Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell and Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Stars and Stripes: Trump orders famed US military newspaper to shut

 Stars and Stripes has been written and published by US troops for decades starting in the Civil War.
BBC News

Biden Condemns Report That Trump Called Fallen Soldiers ‘Losers’

 Responding to a report in The Atlantic that the president had called soldiers killed in combat “losers,” Joe Biden cited his own son’s military service and..
NYTimes.com
Biden calls reported Trump remarks 'disgusting' [Video]

Biden calls reported Trump remarks 'disgusting'

On Friday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called out President Trump for reported remarks he made about fallen U.S. military men and women.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:10Published
Trump Is Up In Florida [Video]

Trump Is Up In Florida

A new poll from the Trafalgar Group shows Pres. Donald Trump is up by 3 points. The poll was conducted between September 1st and 3rd 2020. 1022 likely 2020 voters responded. The majority of respondents were white and 45 and older. Democratic candidate Joe Biden has seen his double digit lead shrink over the the summer. He is now leading Trump by an average of 7 points nationally. The Presidential election will be held November 3rd, 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

After Report That Trump Disparaged War Dead, Democrats See Chance to Win Over Military Voters

 Liberal groups had already ramped up efforts to win over veterans and military families in swing states, where even a small shift could prove decisive.
NYTimes.com

Democrats take lead in absentee ballot requests in key battleground states

 Election data in states including Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida show Democrats are doing more to take advantage of mail-in options.
CBS News

'The Batman' halted as Pattinson tests positive [Video]

'The Batman' halted as Pattinson tests positive

[NFA] British actor Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Thursday, halting production of “The Batman.” Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:28Published
Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden [Video]

Exclusive: Nearly 100 key Republicans endorse Biden

Nearly 100 Republican and independent leaders endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president on Thursday, people involved in the effort told Reuters. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Trump accused of describing war dead as 'losers' and 'suckers.' He denies allegations. Here's what we know

An explosive Atlantic article says Trump called fallen soldiers "losers" and "suckers," claims the...
USATODAY.com - Published

Trump, senior staff deny claims that he called fallen US troops 'losers, 'suckers'

President Donald Trump and senior White House staff have denied claims that he ever referred to...
Christian Post - Published Also reported by •CBS News


My son 'wasn't a sucker': Biden demands Trump apologize if he called US troops killed in combat 'losers'

The Democratic presidential nominee said Trump's reported statements are "disgusting," adding, "who...
Business Insider - Published


