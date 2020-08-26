Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Video shows the shooting of young Black man Deon Kay, in the first officer bodycam footage to be released to the public since new laws came into effect in Washington.

Caroline Malone reports.

Police in the District of Columbia released this footage on Thursday … from the bodycam of a white officer, who shot and killed a young Black man on Wednesday.

Slowed down, the footage shows what appears to show a gun in the hand of the man, who officers say was a suspect known to them:18-year-old Deon Kay.

This is the first bodycam video made public, since emergency legislation was approved requiring DC police to release the footage within five days of an incident involving the use of deadly or serious force.

Wednesday’s shooting sparked protests –another flash point in a summer of demonstrations against what activists say is an epidemic of excessive lethal force by police against Black Americans.

Police say they retrieved two guns at the scene.

Two other people an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license or permit.

An investigation into the death of Kay is underway, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Body camera Body camera video camera worn on the body

Breonna Taylor Killing, At Least One Cop Wore a Body Cam

 A potentially big development in the Breonna Taylor killing ... at least one of the cops who raided her home appears to have been wearing a body cam, raising..
TMZ.com

Washington, D.C. Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States

Climate Point: Bringing labor into green movement

 And another thing: Political appointees in D.C. are parodying themselves
 
USATODAY.com

The Takeout: A CBS News original political podcast

 “The Takeout” is a weekly podcast about politics, policy and pop culture hosted by CBS News Chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett.
CBS News

Mo Rocca explains his love of "mediocre presidents"

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett spoke with Mo Rocca for this week's episode of "The Takeout" podcast.
CBS News

A 'small but necessary step': Emmett Till's Chicago home granted preliminary landmark status

 The home of Emmett Till on was granted preliminary landmark status Thursday, days after thousands rallied in D.C. on the anniversary of his murder.
USATODAY.com

African Americans African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry

A White professor says she has been pretending to be Black for her entire professional career

 (CNN)A professor of African and Latin American studies who portrayed herself as Black has now revealed she has been lying. Jessica A. Krug, an associate..
WorldNews

Tech companies under fire for misinformation on COVID-19 on social media

 A new report by the Center for Countering Digital Hate says social media companies are not doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation about the..
CBS News

NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146

 NOT ANTI-WHITE: MARCH ON THE KENTUCKY DERBY – #NODERBY146 LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 3, 2020 --- In solidarity, the African American Juvenile Justice Project,..
WorldNews

Former tennis star James Blake encouraged by social activism, five years after police tackled him

 In 2015, James Blake, an African-American, was jumped, slammed to the ground and handcuffed by a white plainclothes New York City police officer.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Dijon Kizzee: Protests in Los Angeles after police kill black man stopped for bicycle violation

A Black cyclist was fatally shot by Los Angeles County police, the latest instance of police killing...
SBS - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


New Video Shows Fatal Police Shooting of Black Man in LA

A grainy video posted Wednesday shows the fatal shooting of a Black man by Los Angeles County...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphDenver Post


Protesters, cops clash after Black man shot in Wisconsin in US

Anger over the shooting of a Black man by police spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police Report Possible Black Bear Sightings In Perryville, Urge Caution [Video]

Police Report Possible Black Bear Sightings In Perryville, Urge Caution

Perryville Police said Friday they've received reports of a black bear roaming in the area.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:27Published
A Look Back As The 2nd Anniversary Of Botham Jean's Death Approaches [Video]

A Look Back As The 2nd Anniversary Of Botham Jean's Death Approaches

A Look Back As The 2nd Anniversary Of Botham Jean's Death Approaches

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:11Published
Portland Shooting Suspect Killed By Police [Video]

Portland Shooting Suspect Killed By Police

A man who fatally shot a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, has been killed by police officers.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:50Published