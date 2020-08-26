Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:01s - Published 16 minutes ago

Video shows the shooting of young Black man Deon Kay, in the first officer bodycam footage to be released to the public since new laws came into effect in Washington.

Police in the District of Columbia released this footage on Thursday … from the bodycam of a white officer, who shot and killed a young Black man on Wednesday.

Slowed down, the footage shows what appears to show a gun in the hand of the man, who officers say was a suspect known to them:18-year-old Deon Kay.

This is the first bodycam video made public, since emergency legislation was approved requiring DC police to release the footage within five days of an incident involving the use of deadly or serious force.

Wednesday’s shooting sparked protests –another flash point in a summer of demonstrations against what activists say is an epidemic of excessive lethal force by police against Black Americans.

Police say they retrieved two guns at the scene.

Two other people an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a license or permit.

An investigation into the death of Kay is underway, and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.