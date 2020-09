7 Rochester Police Officers Suspended After Death Of Daniel Prude Daniel Prude of Chicago was visiting Rochester, New York when he died in police custody. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey talked with his daughter on Thursday.

New Information Released In Death Of Black Man Who Had Confrontation With Rochester Police



There's new information in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. On Thursday, the mayor and police chief announced seven police officers have been suspended with pay. Prude, who.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:59 Published 23 hours ago