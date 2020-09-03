7 Rochester Police Officers Suspended After Death Of Daniel Prude
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:31s - Published
2 minutes ago
7 Rochester Police Officers Suspended After Death Of Daniel Prude
Daniel Prude of Chicago was visiting Rochester, New York when he died in police custody.
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey talked with his daughter on Thursday.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
The man, Daniel Prude, suffocated to death in March after he was detained by officers.
NYTimes.com - Published
3 hours ago Also reported by •
Japan Today • USATODAY.com
The seven officers involved in Daniel Prude's death have been suspended a day after Prude's family...
NPR - Published
2 hours ago Also reported by •
NYTimes.com • CBC.ca • USATODAY.com • CBS News
Body camera footage shows how Daniel Prude was held face down by officers before he died.
CBS 2 - Published
9 hours ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources