Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 minutes ago

The mood was somber as Ider High School honored their principal who died on Tuesday, as well as their seniors before Friday's game.

Students, Staff Remember Principal Who Passed Away

Happening now - ider high school is honoring its seniors as it prepares for its home opener against north sand mountain.

It's also a somber night as they remember their principal who died on tuesday.

Waay 31's will robinson-smith is live at ider high school.

He spoke with the assistant principal about tonight's game.

As you mentioned -- students, staff and the community will be remembering principal cyrus frost.

But i learned in the past hour and a half that tonight has an extra layer of sorrow because the father of one of the ider football players died this week as well.

School officials say both men died of heart attacks.

Frost was the principal here at ider starting in june 2017.

I was told frost had a heart attack while doing what he love: practicing jui jitsu.

Like educating -- frost had practiced the sport for many years.

Tonight -- the school will honor him with a presentation on the field.

That is set to take place in less than 30 minutes.

Reporting live in ider -- will robinson-smith -- waay 31 news.