Pitt Reports 33 New Coronavirus Cases

Pitt Reports 33 New Coronavirus Cases
The University of Pittsburgh has added 33 new coronavirus cases since Monday.

Bschackner

Bill Schackner #UPDATE.. Lots happening on COVID/college front. Pitt has 32 new student cases, Bloomsburg U. now reports 249 cases… https://t.co/oeHRDeh3yb 4 hours ago

timparenti

Tim Parenti RT @wilkieii: dozens of students on my campus test positive this weekend, constituting a large chunk of the cases countywide, university bl… 3 days ago

wilkieii

wilkie dozens of students on my campus test positive this weekend, constituting a large chunk of the cases countywide, uni… https://t.co/ZgWb5x7vot 3 days ago

knightkrier

Norwin Newspaper RT @jnapsha: Pitt reports 35 new coronavirus cases in 3 days (Via TribLive) https://t.co/qKqCFVEGBW 3 days ago

teghan_simonton

Teghan Simonton Some news from Pitt's covid-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/8YvyjqnIQq 3 days ago

KatieGreenTrib

Katie Green RT @bencschmitt: Pitt reports 35 new coronavirus cases in 3 days https://t.co/oG8RHjBd9J via @teghan_simonton 3 days ago

jnapsha

Joe Napsha Pitt reports 35 new coronavirus cases in 3 days (Via TribLive) https://t.co/qKqCFVEGBW 3 days ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime Pitt reports 35 new coronavirus cases in 3 days - Sep 1 @ 7:32 PM ET https://t.co/lYku6n7IkQ 3 days ago


