High School Football: St. Stanislaus vs. St. Martin
Let’s head west to Bay St.
Louis where St.
Stanislaus is hosting St.
Martin in this all Saints Day affair to kick off each teams 2020 campaign.
- first play of the game and the- season... rock-a-chaws kick-- off... and in comes senior- trustin northington to- recover the onside kick.
Saint- stanislaus takes over on the 34- - - - yard line.- next play... saint stainislaus- quarterback gage peterson - takes the snap... peterson- handsoff to runningback - kyle stegall... stegall finds - the outside and just... keeps..- getting yards!
Stegall gets the- first down, however, the- rock-a-chaws don't find the - endzone this time.
Score still- 0 - 0.- later in the 1st... st.
Martin- quarterback makia herbert - - - - grabs the snap... moves to his- left... finds a hole... and he'- off!
A few rock-a-chaws catch u- with the q-b... spin move!- herbert is finally taken down.- three plays later and just over- - - - 3 mins left in the 1st... heber- stakes the shotgun snap... he - looks for the pass... - just kidding... hebert tucks th- ball and blasts off.
There- - - - aren't any rock-a-chaws stickin- to hebert as he gets the- touchdown, putting the yellow - jackets up 7 - 0.
- saint stanislaus will rally and- capture the battle of the - saints, 21