High School Football: St. Stanislaus vs. St. Martin

- let's head west to bay st.- louis.

Saint stanislaus hosting- saint - martin in this all saints day - affair to kick off each team's- 20-20 - campaign.

- first play of the game and the- season... rock-a-chaws kick-- off... and in comes senior- trustin northington to- recover the onside kick.

Saint- stanislaus takes over on the 34- - - - yard line.- next play... saint stainislaus- quarterback gage peterson - takes the snap... peterson- handsoff to runningback - kyle stegall... stegall finds - the outside and just... keeps..- getting yards!

Stegall gets the- first down, however, the- rock-a-chaws don't find the - endzone this time.

Score still- 0 - 0.- later in the 1st... st.

Martin- quarterback makia herbert - - - - grabs the snap... moves to his- left... finds a hole... and he'- off!

A few rock-a-chaws catch u- with the q-b... spin move!- herbert is finally taken down.- three plays later and just over- - - - 3 mins left in the 1st... heber- stakes the shotgun snap... he - looks for the pass... - just kidding... hebert tucks th- ball and blasts off.

There- - - - aren't any rock-a-chaws stickin- to hebert as he gets the- touchdown, putting the yellow - jackets up 7 - 0.

- saint stanislaus will rally and- capture the battle of the - saints, 21