Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period

Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 218 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit [Video]

PM insists UK will 'prosper mightily’ after Brexit

Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Shapps on Brexit: Supply chains will 'continue to flow' [Video]

Shapps on Brexit: Supply chains will 'continue to flow'

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the government will make sure that the UK's supply chains “continue to flow” once the Brexit transition period ends. It comes after haulage bosses have called for an “urgent” meeting with cabinet ministers over concerns that there are “significant gaps” in the UK’s Brexit border preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Brexit briefing: 118 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 118 days until the end of the transition period

It's been 217 days since the UK left the European Union on January 31. Here welook at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

UK sees just 30%-40% chance of Brexit trade deal - The Times

 LONDON — Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office see only a 30%-40% chance that there will be a Brexit trade agreement with the..
DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources [Video]

DOJ to file Google lawsuit in weeks -sources

The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar with the probe, who said the focus remains on search and advertising. Conway G. Gittens reports.

‘There’s no humanity’: Syrian asylum seekers left on streets in Spain after being deported by UK

 A group of Syrian asylum seekers have been left on the streets of Madrid after being deported from the UK to Spain, campaigners have said. The 11 men, all of..
Navalny: MEPs call for EU sanctions and international investigation into Novichok attack [Video]

Navalny: MEPs call for EU sanctions and international investigation into Novichok attack

"We remain extremely sceptical that Russian authorities are fit and willing to investigate the real background of this crime," more than 100 MEPs wrote in a letter.

