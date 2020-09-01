Brexit briefing: 117 days until the end of the transition period

Boris Johnson has claimed the UK will "prosper mightily" regardless of what Brexit trade deal it achieves, despite haulage bosses expressing "strong" concerns about "significant gaps" in preparations. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said the government will make sure that the UK's supply chains "continue to flow" once the Brexit transition period ends. It comes after haulage bosses have called for an "urgent" meeting with cabinet ministers over concerns that there are "significant gaps" in the UK's Brexit border preparations. Report by Patelr.
The Justice Department, which has been conducting an antitrust investigation of Alphabet Inc's Google, plans to bring a lawsuit against Google as soon as this month, according to two sources familiar with the probe, who said the focus remains on search and advertising. Conway G. Gittens reports.