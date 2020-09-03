Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:58s - Published
'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble

'No signs of life' in Beirut rubble

Rescue workers digging through the rubble of a Beirut building for the third day on Saturday said there was no longer hope of finding someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beirut Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut explosion: 'No signs of life' in search for blast survivors

 Rescue workers enter a fourth day of searching after a machine detected possible signs of life under rubble.
BBC News
'We lost everything': Beirut explosion survivor [Video]

'We lost everything': Beirut explosion survivor

A month after the explosion, hundreds of homes are damaged, and people wait for government support.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published
Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day [Video]

Rescuers search Beirut rubble for third day

Rescue workers continued to dig through the rubble of a Beirut building for a third day on Saturday, still hoping to find someone alive more than a month after a massive port explosion shattered Lebanon's capital.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:48Published
Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble [Video]

Search for survivor continues under Beirut building rubble

Chilean rescue team detected signs of life on Thursday under the rubble of a building demolished by August blast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:50Published

Lebanon Lebanon Country in the Middle East

Beirut blast: Victims remembered in one month anniversary vigil

 It is one month since a port explosion caused devastation in Lebanon's capital city.
BBC News
Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port [Video]

Lebanon: Over 4 tonnes of ammonium nitrate found near Beirut port

Lebanon's army said it found the chemical near the entrance to Beirut port, the site of a powerful explosion last month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:52Published

Rescue workers in Beirut hope to find survivor in rubble

 BEIRUT (AP) — Rescue workers resumed search operations early Friday in a building that collapsed last month in Beirut’s deadly blast in hopes of finding a..
WorldNews

Fred Katayama journalist

Tech sell-off slams the markets [Video]

Tech sell-off slams the markets

Wall Street's main indexes closed sharply lower Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published
Don't buy Thursday’s dip: strategist [Video]

Don't buy Thursday’s dip: strategist

As the Nasdaq fell 5% intraday Thursday, Crossmark Global Investments' Victoria Fernandez, who last month advocated trimming positions on big cap tech stocks, says the market may have further to drop. She tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should later buy consumer staples, utility, and energy stocks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:14Published
'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going [Video]

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Rescuers investigate possible signs of life in Beirut rubble, weeks after the deadly explosion

A rescue team has reportedly detected movement under a destroyed building in Beirut, one month after...
SBS - Published

Beirut explosion: 'No signs of life' in search for blast survivors

Rescue workers enter a fourth day of searching after a machine detected possible signs of life under...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Haaretz


Signs of Life Detected Under Rubble a Month After Beirut Blast, Says Rescuer

After several hours of digging through rubble, however, the operation is halted because the building...
VOA News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble [Video]

Beirut rescue worker says he still has hope to find survivor under rubble

A heroic rescue worker in Beirut has explained in an interview that he still has hope to find a survivor after a pulsing sound was detected, one month on from the devastating explosion that rocked the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:24Published