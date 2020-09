California wildfire update Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:54s - Published 2 minutes ago Wildfires burning throughout California are forcing many to evacuate. 0

IN CENTRAL CALIFORNIA, THE"CREEK FIRE" HAS BURNED MORETHAN 45 THOUSAND ACRES.THE RECORD-BREAKING HEAT ISMAKING IT MORE DIFFICULT FORCREWS TO CONTAIN THE FIRE."IT'S GOING TO BE DIFFICULTBECAUSE PEOPLE ARE GOING TO BESPREAD OUT ALL OVER THE PLACEUP THERE.AND THERE'S A LOT OF PLACESTHAT AREN'T ACCESSIBLE BYREGULAR VEHICLES, SO THAT'S WHYWE HAVE TO USE OUR OFF-HIGHWAYVEHICLES." "IT IS STEEPER, ITIS THICKER BRUSH AND HEAVIERTIMBERS."RESIDENTS ARE BEING URGED TOEVACUATE.NEAR THE MAMMOTH POOL RESERVOIR- HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE WERETRAPPED BY THEFLAMES.THE NATIONAL GUARD USINGHELICOPTERS TO AIRLIFT AT LEAST200 PEOPLE TO SAFETY OVERNIGHT.OTHERS - DRIVING THROUGHINTENSE FLAMES TO ESCAPE.FURTHER SOUTH - THE EL DORADOFIRE NEAR SAN BERNARDINO HASBURNED MORE THAN 2 THOUSANDACRES.