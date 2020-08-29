Jacob Blake Speaks From Hospital Bed

Jacob Blake Offers Message Of Encouragement From Hospital Bed



Jacob Blake, the man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin nearly two weeks ago, offered a message of encouragement on Saturday from his hospital bed in Milwaukee. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago

Jacob Blake's family speak out



Jacob Blake's family gave powerful speeches as he lay in hospital after being shot 7 times in the back by police. Credit: Loopsider - English Duration: 03:14 Published 6 days ago