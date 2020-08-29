Jacob Blake Speaks From Hospital Bed
Jacob Blake has publicly spoken for the first time since being hospitalised after being shot seven times in the back by police officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
Jacob Blake's family speak outJacob Blake's family gave powerful speeches as he lay in hospital after being shot 7 times in the back by police.
Authorities take handcuffs off of Jacob Blake while he remains in the hospital paralyzed from the waist downAuthorities have removed the handcuffs that restrained Jacob Blake to his hospital bed and have vacated a felony arrest warrant on him Friday.