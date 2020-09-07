Sushant Death Case: Whatsapp chats contradict family's claim 'didn't know Sandip Ssingh' | Oneindia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before the Narcotics Control Bureau for the second day today as part of the investigation into the alleged drug angle surrounding the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh - best known for producing a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused of drug use following Sushant Singh Rajput's death has released WhatsApp chats with the actor's sister that disprove the family's claim that they did not know him.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government over the past few weeks, has been granted Y+ category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After five months of being suspended, the metro trains today resumed services amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.