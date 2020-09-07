Global  
 

Sushant Death Case: Whatsapp chats contradict family's claim 'didn't know Sandip Ssingh' | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the inaugural session of the Governors' Conference on the National Education Policy.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty appears before the Narcotics Control Bureau for the second day today as part of the investigation into the alleged drug angle surrounding the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh - best known for producing a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused of drug use following Sushant Singh Rajput's death has released WhatsApp chats with the actor's sister that disprove the family's claim that they did not know him.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government over the past few weeks, has been granted Y+ category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After five months of being suspended, the metro trains today resumed services amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.


Sandip Ssingh on releasing his chats with Sushant and sister on social media: I was ashamed, but had no option

Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, who had claimed he shared a close bond with late actor Sushant...
Mid-Day - Published


‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh [Video]

‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh

As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue. Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:49Published
Sushant death case: 'Told CBI everything I knew', says filmmaker Sandip Ssingh [Video]

Sushant death case: 'Told CBI everything I knew', says filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. He said, "CBI team..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
People levelling allegations against me didn't even go to Sushant's funeral: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh [Video]

People levelling allegations against me didn't even go to Sushant's funeral: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:06Published