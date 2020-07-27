Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:49s - Published
‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh

‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh

As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue.

Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor.

Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language.

He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court.

The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020.

CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case.

Watch the video for all the details.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sandip Ssingh Sandip Ssingh Indian film producer

Sushant death case: 'Told CBI everything I knew', says filmmaker Sandip Ssingh [Video]

Sushant death case: 'Told CBI everything I knew', says filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. He said, "CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case called me and asked about sequence of event on June 14 and 15." "I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI enquiry which happened. Now, people want to decide who is accused. We should have little patience," Filmmaker Sandip added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published
People levelling allegations against me didn't even go to Sushant's funeral: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh [Video]

People levelling allegations against me didn't even go to Sushant's funeral: Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh

While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?." "The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn't go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news of his death or to his funeral," Filmmaker Sandip added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Indian actor (1986–2020)

'Na bhule hain, na bhulne denge': BJP releases stickers, masks in Bihar with Sushant Singh's photo

 Stickers and masks have been released with the photo of Sushant Singh Rajput and the message Na bhoole hain, na bhulne denge.
DNA

Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu Indian politician

Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput's relative demands police protection for witnesses in death case

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed. Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published
'If Rhea is innocent, she shouldn't run away': Sushant Rajput's Relative [Video]

'If Rhea is innocent, she shouldn't run away': Sushant Rajput's Relative

BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on Rhea Chakraborty's stand in Sushant's death case probe stated that if actress is innocent, she shouldn't run away from the investigation. "Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared," Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:52Published
Sushant Singh death case: We don't trust Maharashtra Police as they are doing formalities, says Actor's Relative [Video]

Sushant Singh death case: We don't trust Maharashtra Police as they are doing formalities, says Actor's Relative

BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on July 31 lambasted on Maharashtra Police and accused them for their negligence in the case."No probe has been done by Maharashtra Police so far. No case has been registered yet or a person has been charged. They have just done inquiries. This is just a formality. We don't trust them now," said Singh

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Central Bureau of Investigation Central Bureau of Investigation India government investigating agency

PIL in SC for CBI probe for using two antiviral medicines as treatment to Covid-19 patients

 Seeking a direction to CBI, Sharma has sought prosecution of the Indian companies for cheating and criminal conspiracy besides under the provisions of the Drug..
IndiaTimes

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

Another 'letter bomb' in Congress, says 'rise above family' to Sonia Gandhi

 Adding to Congress' woes, nine expelled leaders have written to party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to "rise above the affinity for the family...
DNA

Make Sharad Pawar chief after merging NCP with Congress: Ramdas Athawale

 Observing that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are not keen on donning the mantle of Congress president, Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday suggested the..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

BJP seeks to distance itself from actress Ragini Dwivedi

 The Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka on Sunday said Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drug case, was never a member of the party and may have..
IndiaTimes

BJP hits out at Rahul Gandhi after Chinese media 'endorses' Congress' attempts to 'shake' Modi govt

 "The love between China and the Congress is out in open," Patra said.
DNA

Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

SSR death case: Rhea arrives at NCB office for 2nd day of questioning [Video]

SSR death case: Rhea arrives at NCB office for 2nd day of questioning

Actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 07 arrived at the office of Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for 2nd day of questioning in the death of actor and his former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was summoned by the NCB on September 06 to appear before the drugs probe agency which said the investigation couldn't be completed the same day as the actress arrived late for cross questioning. NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death, and has got the custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakroborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda till September 09.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Swami Kesavananda Bharati passes away at 79 [Video]

Swami Kesavananda Bharati passes away at 79

Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away on September 06 in Kerala's Kasaragod. He was 79 years old and head of Edaneer Mutt. Following cardiac and breathing problems, the seer had been hospitalised in a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was the petitioner in a landmark judgment of the Supreme Court on basic structure of Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

For wrongfully encashing Rs 2,242 cheque 26 years ago, man asked to cough up Rs 55 lakh

 For fraudulently encashing a Rs 2,242.50 cheque in 1994, a man has now been asked by the Supreme Court to compensate with an amount of Rs 55 lakh, in the latest..
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Sandip Ssingh on releasing his chats with Sushant and sister on social media: I was ashamed, but had no option

Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh, who had claimed he shared a close bond with late actor Sushant...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Sandip Ssingh on allegations against him

Producer Sandip Ssingh broke his silence over accusations levelled against him and various...
IndiaTimes - Published

PM biopic maker facing drug allegations made 53 calls to BJP: Congress

Sandip Ssingh, the producer of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has faced charges linked...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this

Rohan_Chaudhry_

Rohan @ssrs_frver @ritusamanta Some days ago those dipi fans bash kvg and even question on his career, called him batteri… https://t.co/3AYaTagoQQ 2 days ago

atheistindian5

Atheist Bramhin People who don't know history, didn't even see a book for decades. Are questioning an unacademy teacher who spent h… https://t.co/aPWS7JtIwB 5 days ago

jmeistr

Jeff Meister @mjambon This sort of thing drove my interest in philosophy. So many arguments are just people yelling past each ot… https://t.co/W1i0Mt98Ch 5 days ago

Doomchild_

Doomchild @kneazlegirl yeah, but when they they start piling on the diagnosis hitlist I start questioning everything... they… https://t.co/v5GmeptF5Q 6 days ago

Alfalfa914

Uriah 🚀 Damn, there’s those little questions on Facebook what would you post on social media to let people know you were in… https://t.co/teC3ApUdof 1 week ago

empowerme57

Michelle B. RT @nicoleanell: @kenlowery @DavidKlion @dorianwright Personally I found it pretty "lawless" when all those armor-plated trucks drove right… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh [Video]

SSR death case: Congress wants probe in relation between Sandip Ssingh and BJP, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on connection between Sandip Singh and drugs with regards to Sushant Singh Rajput death case said that a congress delegation has urged to probe the relation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statement [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt records his statement

Mahesh Bhatt recorded his statement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The filmmaker reached Santa Cruz Police Station on July 27. Ahead of his arrival to the station he tweeted, “We are here..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:49Published