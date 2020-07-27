‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh

As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue.
Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor.
Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language.
He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court.
The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP.
Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020.
CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case.
While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation. He said, "CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case called me and asked about sequence of event on June 14 and 15." "I told them everything I knew. Everyone wanted CBI enquiry which happened. Now, people want to decide who is accused. We should have little patience," Filmmaker Sandip added.
While speaking to ANI in Mumbai on September 07, Filmmaker Sandip Ssingh spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "When I reached Cooper Hospital with Mitu didi (Sushant Singh's sister), a constable asked - who is Sandip? To which, instead of shouting, I showed thumbs up to tell that I was the person. What was wrong in that? Should I have cared about my gesture at that time?." "The people who are levelling allegations against me should answer why they didn't go to the residence of Sushant Singh Rajput or the hospital when they got the news of his death or to his funeral," Filmmaker Sandip added.
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's relative and BJP MLA, Niraj Singh Babloo demanded police protection for the witnesses in the case as he feared that they might get killed. Niraj Singh Babloo said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection." Sushant Singh Rajput was allegedly found died by suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
BJP MLA and a relative of Sushant Singh Rajput, Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on Rhea Chakraborty's stand in Sushant's death case probe stated that if actress is innocent, she shouldn't run away from the investigation. "Rhea Chakraborty should not run away from probe if she is innocent. She should produce evidence for the same. We are demanding an unbiased investigation into the case. No culprits should be spared," Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo said.
BJP MLA and Sushant Singh Rajput's relative Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo on July 31 lambasted on Maharashtra Police and accused them for their negligence in the case."No probe has been done by Maharashtra Police so far. No case has been registered yet or a person has been charged. They have just done inquiries. This is just a formality. We don't trust them now," said Singh
Actress Rhea Chakraborty on September 07 arrived at the office of Narcotics Control of Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for 2nd day of questioning in the death of actor and his former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea was summoned by the NCB on September 06 to appear before the drugs probe agency which said the investigation couldn't be completed the same day as the actress arrived late for cross questioning. NCB is probing the drug angle in Sushant's death, and has got the custody of Rhea's brother Showik Chakroborty and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda till September 09.
Swami Kesavananda Bharati passed away on September 06 in Kerala's Kasaragod. He was 79 years old and head of Edaneer Mutt. Following cardiac and breathing problems, the seer had been hospitalised in a private hospital in Mangaluru. He was the petitioner in a landmark judgment of the Supreme Court on basic structure of Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences.