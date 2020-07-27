‘Those questioning me didn’t even come to Sushant’s funeral’: Sandip Ssingh

As probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput continues, filmmaker Sandip Ssingh has lashed out at those questioning him over the issue.

Sandip Ssingh said that those raising questions against him were neither at the hospital nor at the funeral of the late actor.

Clarifying on him giving a ‘thumbs up’ to the guard at the Cooper hospital, Ssingh said that he was there to support the family of a friend and did not think, so much would be read into his body language.

He also added that he told the CBI everything that happened on the 14th and 15th of June and called on people to have faith in the premier investigating agency of the country and the Supreme Court.

The filmmaker had been targeted by Sushant’s cousin Neeraj Singh Bablu and also the Congress party over his connections with the BJP.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on the 14th of June, 2020.

CBI, ED and the Narcotics Bureau are probing different aspects of the case.

