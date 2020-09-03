Supporter gather in Jupiter to watch Trump boat parade
Supporters of President Trump from all across South Florida gathered Monday to honor and support the commander and chief.
Trump boat parade to set sail Monday in Palm Beach CountySupporters of President Trump from all across South Florida will gather Monday to honor and support the commander and chief.
At Least 4 Boats Sink During Trump Parade At Texas LakeAt least four boats sank during a parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump on the choppy waters of a Texas lake Saturday and there were no injuries, officials said.
Boats parade down Potomac River in support of President TrumpMore than 100 Trump supporters formed a flotilla to parade down the Potomac River in Washington D.C. on Labor Day Sunday. Planned by an organization known as "Liberty Rally," their event page says they..