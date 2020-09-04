Labor Day gas prices are the cheapest in years
According to AAA the state average for a gallon of regular gas is at a record low of just $2.19.
Gas Buddy Says Prices Will Be Lowest For Labor Day Since 2004Gas Buddy predicts a national average of $2.19 per gallon, which is down nearly $0.37 from last year.
Labor Day gas prices are at their lowest since 2004If you’re traveling on the road this Labor Day Weekend, gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004, according to Gas Buddy.
Labor Day gas pricesThis labor day, gas prices are set to be the lowest since 2004 according to Gas Buddy. The company predicts a nation-wide average of $2.19 a gallon.